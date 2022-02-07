Search

08 Feb 2022

Top ten responses to Laois Gardaí's hen photograph caption callout

A Laois Garda keeping tabs on a wandering hen in a petrol station

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

07 Feb 2022 10:53 PM

A hen attempting to enter a Laois shop ran 'fowl' of a local Garda last weekend.

This photograph of Garda Shine in a service station in Abbeyleix, was shared on social media by the Laois Garda Division who asked the public for their captions.

"Garda Shine had his hands full in Abbeyleix this morning playing chicken with this feisty fellow. All captions welcome. Keep it decent now.."

The responses flew in (sorry). 

Here's the top ten caption suggestions, and feel free to suggest your own eggcellent wisecracks! 

1: "Chicken: “I swear I didn’t cross the road garda” … Garda: “I’m not concerned with the fact that you crossed the road, all I want to know is why? Why did you cross the road?” - Ian O'Connor

2: Mary Carroll wrote a poem:

"The Chicken was trying to escape.
Someones dinner for today..
So he took off without any guidance..
And was spotted at Special K
.Now help this unfortunate Chicken..
Let him go free..nd run off on his legs..
Dont be cruel or unfair
Cause after all you can still have the Eggs .."

3: "They told me their hot chicken rolls were fresh but I didn’t realise I’d have to catch it first" - Neil O'Mahony

4: "Garda intervene as a local caused a big scene demanding she has the right to not wear a mask. No arrests were made but a file has be sent to the E.G.G" - Jonathan Darcy

5: "Please officer, can I get past, I'm on a hen nite" - Karen Lynch

6: "I dont care who you are ..no mask...no entry!" - Gemma Redmond Kelly

7: "Chicken: Garda I want to report a murder. Garda: Where did this murder take place? Chicken: Across the road in KFC" Tricia Sullivan.

8: "You look Hen-some in uniform" - Roishin Magennis.

9: "Been cooped up for two years....finally a day out...." - Michael Bermingham.

10: "Scramble all units !!" - Willie Peacham.

