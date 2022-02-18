Woodenbridge rouses local election tension among Laois politicians

The next local elections are nearly two years away but the tension of facing the public at the ballot box already seems to be being felt by local politicians in Laois.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, urged the public to contact their local public representatives if they have an issue which can be addressed locally.

He was speaking in the context of the Save the Woodenbridge campaign a meeting of which was held on February 16.

"We are the link between the people and Laois County Council," he said at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

He said councillors should be invited to meetings about issues where the public wants action.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, was critical of what he called 'solo-running' which he said 'serves purpose'.

"When the five years is up, they can go again. If they think they can do a better job they'll get their chance," he said.

Michael G Phelan, a former Fianna Fáil, local election candidate in Laois is among the organisers of the Save the Woodenbridge campaign which both Cllr Clooney and Cllr King support.

He issued as statement after after that campaign group's meeting which said a public rally to "Save The Woodenbridge" will be held on Sunday, March 6 at The Woodenbridge 12 noon.

The campaign group do not want the wooden deck of the bridge replaced with concrete.

It's not clear if any elected representatives attended the public meeting or were invited. Neither Cllr Clooney or Cllr King referred to Mr Phelan at their Municipal District meeting.