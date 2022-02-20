Laois Sinn Féin TD wants views of workers and families in cost of living crisis

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley is inviting constituents to meeting organised by his party to gauge the impact of prices rises on their lives.

Dep Stanley says the online Zoom meeting is looking for views from people in Laois, Longford, Westmeath, Monaghan, Offaly and Carlow to find out how the cost of living crisis is impacting.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, which will take place online via Zoom, local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

“The cost of living crisis in this state is having a real impact on the quality of life for workers and families across counties across the State not least in my own constituency of Laois/Offaly where many people are struggling to make ends meet.

“Rents have risen on average by 8.3% in the past 12 months while CSO figures show that since October 2020 house prices have increased by 13.5% across the state, with the median new build house price for first time buyers now at €343,000.

“We also know,” that inflation is rising at record levels and the CSO’s Consumer Price Index late last year has shown that energy prices are up by 25%, while the cost of home heating oil has soared by a staggering 71%.

The party’s Dáil spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Claire Kerrane TD, will be the keynote speaker at the meeting where she will discuss the findings of her cost of living survey carried out prior to Christmas.

Dep Stanley continued: “These realities were reflected in the Cost of Living survey results published by my party colleague Claire Kerrane TD in November. Over 14,500 people responded to the survey with the majority of those working full time (55%) struggling to cover basic essentials.

“It is clear that we have a cost of living crisis and Sinn Féin believes that it is time for a bailout for workers and families.

“At Monday’s Zoom meeting, we are hoping to hear from workers and families and those who are on the frontline helping those who are struggling to make ends meet. We are inviting people to join us online and share their experiences as well as hearing Sinn Féin’s proposals for dealing with the cost to the living crisis in this state,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Agriculture Spokesperson, Monaghan TD Matt Carthy hosts the event on Monday, February 21 at 7 pm on the

Email gaving.allagher@sinnfein.ie for the zoom link.