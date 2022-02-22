Darkly lit Portlaoise of greater concern following street attacks

A full review of Portlaoise's almost 3,000 streetlights has been called by councillors concerned for safety of women.

The town's amber streetlights have almost all now been phased by white light LED bulbs which shine straight down on the ground, rather than outwards lighting up a wider area.

It has brought many complaints of fear for walkers who say areas are now darker, and now Portlaoise Municipal District is calling for a full review, following the reported recent attacks around Ireland on women in public areas.

Cllr Thomasina Connell tabled a motion to the February meeting, asking for a particular focus on the Linear Park and People's Park.

"People in my own area asked me to raise this following the recent event. People feel anxious. They are not going exercising where they would have gone before. We as a council need to step up. I know it's not practical to have lights everywhere, but there are needed in particular secluded areas like the two parks.

"I am happy to raise this with the Chief Superintendent at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting and I know he will receive it well. I don't want the can kicked down the road. I'd like a commitment from the council.

"It won't cost much just to review what we all can see. I don't think it's absurd to want to feel safe at 5 in the evening," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded.

"While lighting won't solve all the problems, we need to do everything we can to provide good lighting in all our public areas, our streets and alleys," she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley agrees.

"I fully support this, not just in recent times after the dreadful incident. Particularly for women and children's safety. We have had many residents associations come to us over public lighting. They are anxious. I know we must lower the carbon footprint but we have to be safe, in our own housing estates as well as public areas," she said.

"We also need a Garda presence and empowerment to deal with people when caught with those crimes," said Cllr Noel Tuohy.

"Every time you turn on the radio there is an incident. Maybe all of us, if we see something suspicious, should be looking out for one another," agreed Cllr John Joe Fennelly.

"The ultimate thing is safety in your home. I am very disappointed in Portlaoise to see a security man stabbed. We are not used to it. We can't allow this to escalate," said Cllr Willie Aird.

Cllr Aird had also tabled a motion requesting more lights in the Triogue Linear Park.

In reply to the request, Laois County Council said that safety is one of their considerations in designing new and improved public areas. They say that the Triogue Way Urban Regeneration and the Active Travel Project will make places more accessible so more people will use them, making them safer. There is to be better lighting installed along the river walk and the parks in the next 18 to 24 months.

“Consultation with the Joint Policing Committee may also bring about opportunities to enhance safety at these and other public spaces also,” engineer Paul McLoughlin said.