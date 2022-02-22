Laois student hoping to make a career as a politician

A Laois student could be a future TD or even Taoiseach, having already embarked into politics as a leading member of Laois Comhairle na nÓg.

Anna McWey from Ballyroan is a student at Heywood Community School.

She was one of only 30 members in Irish Comhairles to be selected for the youth assembly national board recently.

Here she gives her experience.

"During fifth year in Heywood I was given the opportunity to represent my tutor class on our school's Student Council. While on the council I received an email with an application form for the Laois Comhairle na nÓg. I didn't have to think twice before I applied.

"Comhairle na nÓg has allowed me to become engrossed in the world of politics through consultations on future policies with TDs and policymakers. Though this is an important aspect of the council it is not its sole focus.

"My time as a member of the Laois Comhairle na nÓg is almost over, however I would seriously recommend it to any young person as the opportunities I received have been amazing, both socially and for personal growth.

"After I complete my Leaving Cert this June I hope to study politics in college.

"I enjoy learning about different laws and policies and how we can integrate them to improve today's society. Politics is a very powerful tool at the moment, and apart from the few sensational news headlines we are rarely aware of what takes place on a daily basis behind the scenes within our Government.

"For me politics is all about learning from history, improving the present and preparing for the future. At the moment young people that are eligible to vote don't seem to understand the power they have to change the outcome of the future. It is important to make our opinions known when it comes to who will represent us in our Government.

"Being one of only thirty young people chosen in the country to become part of the first ever National Youth Assembly is an extraordinary honour. I was filled with pride and excitement when I was chosen as a delegate. Being able to represent my school, my home village of Ballyroan, and my County in this Assembly is something really special. I hope that my voice

can speak up for young people all across Ireland that have far too often been neglected.

"Now is the time to make the changes and I am delighted to be a part of that process," Emily McWey said.

Niamh Kavanagh is the co-ordinator of Laois Comhairle na nÓg, which works with all 12 Laois secondary schools as well as from the two Youthreach and Family Resource Centres in Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

"The whole idea of Comhairle na nÓg is so young members are able to represent their schools and local areas on current issues that young members are experiencing. We come together once a week to work on projects, presentations. The comhairle has four steering committee meetings every year where they take charge and tell the community of Laois of the works they are carrying out both local and nationally," she explained.

Laois Comhairle na nÓg members are working on two topics this year; Individuality and Body Image.