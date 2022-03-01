Search

01 Mar 2022

Laois County Council considering buying vacant factory

Laois County Council considering buying vacant factory

The former Standex factory in Mountmellick, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Mar 2022 7:54 PM

Laois County Council is aiming to continue its effort to create local jobs in Laois, with the potential purchase of a factory that closed a year ago. 

The CEO John Mulholland has confirmed that they are considering the purchase of the former Standex plant in Mountmellick.

"We have looked at Graiguecullen for example, we've looked at Mountmellick and I know the particular position in Mountmellick as regards the closure of a factory there and the site is for sale.

Jobs coming to Laois as big engineering firm picks Portlaoise for major investment

Limerick firm buying prime site in Portlaoise

"So every part of the county we are looking at this, and we do have to make a move, because you'll be waiting for a long time before any other entity does that. With it comes risks, and that's what we do every week, in the management team. We look at risks, we say what can we afford, what can't we, what is the value for money," Mr Mulholland said.

He was speaking at the February meeting of Laois County Council where J17 National Enterprise Park was placed under financial scrutiny by Cllr Aisling Moran.

The council bought and developed the park from a greenfield site, and is selling off serviced sites, with some 360 jobs to be created so far. It has invested some €7.2 million so far, and expects to recoup the money through site sales, future development levies and business rates. 

Laois council has spent millions of euro on Portlaoise Enterprise Park

Audit watchdog not happy with road spend

Standex closed one of their two Mountmellick units last year, making 26 workers redundant. The 28,000 sq ft factory in Acragar is now advertised for lease. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media