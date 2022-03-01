Laois County Council considering buying vacant factory

Laois County Council is aiming to continue its effort to create local jobs in Laois, with the potential purchase of a factory that closed a year ago.

The CEO John Mulholland has confirmed that they are considering the purchase of the former Standex plant in Mountmellick.

"We have looked at Graiguecullen for example, we've looked at Mountmellick and I know the particular position in Mountmellick as regards the closure of a factory there and the site is for sale.

"So every part of the county we are looking at this, and we do have to make a move, because you'll be waiting for a long time before any other entity does that. With it comes risks, and that's what we do every week, in the management team. We look at risks, we say what can we afford, what can't we, what is the value for money," Mr Mulholland said.

He was speaking at the February meeting of Laois County Council where J17 National Enterprise Park was placed under financial scrutiny by Cllr Aisling Moran.

The council bought and developed the park from a greenfield site, and is selling off serviced sites, with some 360 jobs to be created so far. It has invested some €7.2 million so far, and expects to recoup the money through site sales, future development levies and business rates.

Standex closed one of their two Mountmellick units last year, making 26 workers redundant. The 28,000 sq ft factory in Acragar is now advertised for lease.