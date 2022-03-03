Search

03 Mar 2022

Houses burgled in rural Laois with Gardaí asking for information

Houses burgled in rural Laois on same day

File photo

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

03 Mar 2022 12:23 PM

Two burglaries of rural Laois houses took place on the same day this week and could be part of a spate by one crew.

On Monday, February 28, homes were broken into close to each other, one in rural Mountrath, the other in Cardtown in Camross.

In both cases, there are signs of forced entry through a window, a Laois Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Nobody was at home at the time in either home. 

Council scientist accused of 'farmer bashing' over Laois river quality findings

The Mountrath burglary took place during the day and was discovered when the owners came home on Monday evening, while the Cardtown incident is believed to have occurred between 8.30pm and 11pm. 

A third burglary happened over the county border in Roscrea, Tipperary on the same day and Gardaí are considering the possiblility that all three are linked.

"We believe a number of people were involved. We would appreciate the public's help. Perhaps they noticed a strange vehicle in the area. It is possible these people did cold calls to other houses to see if they were empty. 

Man in custody after late night burglaries in Laois Offaly town

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media