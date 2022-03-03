Houses burgled in rural Laois with Gardaí asking for information

Two burglaries of rural Laois houses took place on the same day this week and could be part of a spate by one crew.

On Monday, February 28, homes were broken into close to each other, one in rural Mountrath, the other in Cardtown in Camross.

In both cases, there are signs of forced entry through a window, a Laois Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Nobody was at home at the time in either home.

The Mountrath burglary took place during the day and was discovered when the owners came home on Monday evening, while the Cardtown incident is believed to have occurred between 8.30pm and 11pm.

A third burglary happened over the county border in Roscrea, Tipperary on the same day and Gardaí are considering the possiblility that all three are linked.

"We believe a number of people were involved. We would appreciate the public's help. Perhaps they noticed a strange vehicle in the area. It is possible these people did cold calls to other houses to see if they were empty.