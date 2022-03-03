Laois village smashes fundraiser target for remote working hub and park

A small Laois village at the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains has smashed its hugely ambitious community fundraiser target.
The Camross community worked together to raise a whopping €75,000 in the past few months. Their target had been €65,000, with everyone asked to pull together and donate.
The money will be added to grants to pay for the impressive Camross Community Park and Hub, one offering safe outdoor exercise and the other high speed broadband remote working facilities.
They announced the total raised this week.
Below: Eli, Colette and Frank McGlynn celebrating hitting the fundraising target.
"The community of Camross are celebrating the success of their recent fundraising drive to raise funds for the completion of their Community Park and Hub building.
"When last minute donations were tallied the final figure was €75,000. The fundraising committee wish to thank the community for their support, the volunteers who gave their time, and the people who donated from homes and businesses, their generosity is appreciated," the committee announced.
Camross had got a boost of €33,250 in a Town & Village grant to enable the completion of the Camross Community Park and Hub. The project received €50,000 under the CLÁR grant scheme in 2021. The community park and hub were key projects included in the Camross Development Plan 2019.
