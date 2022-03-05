12-year-old girl reported missing in Laois found safe and well

Molly Graham Dressayre, 12 years, who went missing this morning Saturday 5th March, 2022 in Portlaoise has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required.
