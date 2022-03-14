Laois man hoping to win Mr Personality national competition

A Laois farmer and civil servant is aiming to become Ireland's Mr Personality.

Sylvester Phelan will represent Laois at the 15th Annual Mr. Personality Festival organised by Kilkenny County Macra na Feirme.

Sylvester is 29 years old. He is an active member of Camross Macra na Feirme. His hobbies and interests include Martial arts, Farming, Traditional music, Literature, Football and films. He is a man of many talents.

Sylvester believes he will make a good representative for Laois because he is busy with his involvement with Macra and his diverse range of interests.

He has a jam-packed weekend ahead of him. The contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel at 6pm on the 8 th April, with the on-stage interviews starting at 9pm. The on-stage interviews will be conducted by our new MC for

2022, Miss Claire Henriques. This will be followed by music from the much-anticipated The Waxies and DJ til late. Sylvester will have an early start on Saturday morning with contestant private interviews with our judges.

After lunch, the contestant challenges will take place! On Saturday evening, Sylvester will be donning his suit and meeting with Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services and have their official photos taken. This is followed by the banquet, starting at 7:30pm. Deuces Wild will be playing hit after hit, until Mr Personality 2022 is announced at 12 midnight. The DJ will be continuing the celebrations til the early morning.

Tickets for the banquet/ restaurant can be booked by contacting Lydia in the Springhill Court Hotel on (056)7721122. Full details are available on www.mrpersonality.ie. There is no shortage of Macra na Feirme activity in

Kilkenny over the weekend with a hurling/ camogie competition, volleyball final and a debating final due to take place. Further information is available by contacting Christine O’Neill on (087) 3128562 or Aoife Power on (087) 7535154.

The festival will take place on April 8 and 9 at the Springhill Court Hotel, sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

Follow Mr Personality Festival on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.