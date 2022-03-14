Search

14 Mar 2022

Laois teenager wins place in European secondary school

Laois teenager wins place in European secondary school

Luke Carroll (right) on his interview day for the EIL scholarship.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Mar 2022 9:23 PM

A Laois teenager is preparing to immerse himself in a foreign language, after winning a chance to study in another European country.

Luke Carrell, 15 from Mountrath will got to secondary school for three months this Autumn in either Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

It comes after Luke entered a Study Abroad scholarship through EIL, a non-profit organisation helping people interact with other cultures.

Luke who attends Mountrath Community School, will stay with a host family from late August to early December, and he is hoping he will be sent to Germany.

"I absolutely love languages and the opportunity to live and study in a German speaking country for three months would be a dream come true," Luke said.

"I applied for the Study Abroad scholarship and I had to write an essay outlining why I wanted the scholarship, how it would benefit me and why it would suit me. I was shortlisted and had to go to an interview at Marino college, Dublin.

Laois town goes eco green for St Patrick's Day parade and street market

"They liked my attitude at the interview so I got chosen to receive the scholarship. So I will now spend three months going to school and living with a host family in a German speaking country and all expenses are paid for except everyday spending money.

The EIL scholarship is for people aged 15 -16 years on 1st June 2022. It covers fully-funded secondary schoolv enrolment, living with a host family for three months. Language options are French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Danish, Czech, Latvian, Serbian and Slovak. A Youth Citizenship Camp will follow in Brussels in December 2022.

Five Laois students win Trinity College entrance scholarships

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media