Portlaoise shop announces imminent closure

A Portlaoise shop is closing down this week, announced just two days in advance.

The art and craft shop YarnHaus in Kilminchy Court is to shut on Wednesday, March 16.

"With regret we would like to inform our customers that our brick and mortar shop is closing its doors, and Wednesday March 16 will be our last day we will be doing business in our location," owner Jolanta Rutkowska announced.

The business will instead focus on online sales.

"With bad news a good news is coming, we will continue serving you on our website www.yarnhaus.ie with free delivery over 50EU, free local delivery within County Laois or collection in designated spots. Loyalty Program is another advantage that you can avail of while shopping online.

"We will be hosting workshops in many different locations going forward as well will be starting Crafting Clubs online. If you are part of Women’s Shed or Men’s shed, having a Birthday or any occasion and want us to run workshops for you let us know and we will be happy to accommodate.

"We would like to thank All of Our Customers for their continuing support and looking forward towards our new chapter.

This is not Good Bye but An Invitation to join our online Community. Jolanta and Sarah," the business said.