15 Mar 2022

Laois computer coder wins Trinity College scholarship

Laois computer coder wins Trinity College scholarship

Oisin Jago, a graduate of Mountrath Community School

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

A graduate from Mountrath Community School with a passion for computer coding is among the five Laois students to recently receive a Trinity College Entrance Exhibition award.

Oisin Jago completed his Leaving Cert at MCS in June 2021 commenced a degree in Computer Science at Trinity in September 2021.

He has had a life long interest in Computing and especially Coding, and is enjoying his first year at Trinity.

His secondary school has congratulated Oisin on his achievement. 

The other four Laois awardees are Della Maria Doherty from Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington; Andrew Syomushkin from Mountmellick Community School, Orla Sheridan from Scoil Criost Ri in Portlaoise and James Carroll from St Marys CBS in Portlaoise.

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Of the 2021 entrants to Trinity, 686 students qualified for an award, up from 527 in 2020.

The students come from a record 497 different schools, 458 schools on the island of Ireland (up from 438 in 2020) and 39 schools from overseas (up from 17).

The Entrance Exhibition Awards were awarded to 426 students from Leinster, 97 from Munster, 63 from Connacht and 61 from Ulster.

Awards also went to 29 international students from Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece , Hungary, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and UAE.

Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

Local News

