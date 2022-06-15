Search

15 Jun 2022

Portlaoise councillor wants no electric scooters on bike lanes

Electric scooter

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

15 Jun 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Portlaoise councillor says electric scooters should be on the road, not on bike lanes.

The scooters are widely used around the Laois county town by adults as well as children.

Cllr Willie Aird requested Laois County Council to clarify the law around them, at the Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

"Scooters are very popular. Do you need a helmet? Are they permitted on cycle lanes?" he asked.

He described seeing a near collision between cyclists and an rapidly approaching scooter user on a bike lane.

"One bike had to stop and put their foot on the ground. This would scupper the whole bike lane network. If they are going at that speed they should be on the road," Cllr Aird said.

Up to three people are standing on one scooter, Cllr Noel Tuohy said.

"I've seen two or three on one scooter with no helmets," he said.

The council's Portlaoise Town Manager is Director of Services Simon Walton.

"They are unregulated. Minister Ryan promised legislation to govern use of scooters on the road network. I am not aware to date if they are published," Mr Walton said.

"Are they seen as bicycles?" Cllr Aird asked.

"That remains to be seen," Mr Walton said.

Scooters are motorised vehicles which normally require a licence and insurance, but there is no provision in the law yet to govern them.

