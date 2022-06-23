Walking and cycling route called for at 'beautiful and vibrant' Laois village

Signs also called for to ensure routes are safe
Parents want walking cycling routes in ‘beautiful’ Clough village to encourage healthy living.
The appeal was made by Cllr John King, Fine Gael, who made the case at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
Cllr King tabled a motion calling on the Council to provide a walking and cycle route in and around the village under a Healthy Ireland programme. He said both parents and locals living in the area have requested the move.
He was backed by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, who said however that signs are important to ensure walking routes are safe.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, supported the idea.
“What a beautiful vibrant village it is. I certainly support it,” he said.
Diarmuid Donohue, Active Travel Officer, replied in writing.
“The Active Travel engineer will arrange to meet with Cllr. King in Clough to go through the proposal,” he said.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.