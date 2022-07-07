Search

07 Jul 2022

Oh La La! Laois Offaly town set for some French fun after Bastille Day

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

07 Jul 2022 10:23 PM

A fabulous festival to celebrate all things French to mark Bastille weekend on July 14 is promised in the Laois Offaly border town of Portararlington.

The people behind SOLAS Eco Garden Centre and food market are putting on en fete for the 16th and 17th . They are pomising a treat of live French music, disco, street performers, French mime, face painting, prizes for best French ensembles as well as a host of other entertainment activities. And they’re all free!

Julien Bouchez will represent the French Embassy and there will be history talks on the town’s long connection with France and its people.

Well known History buff David Orford will chart the town’s long association with the Huguenots who fled France for the safety of Portarlington in the 17th Century. They started to come to the midland’s town in the 1600’s, and by 1702, 500 Huguenots were living in Portarlington.

One of the many highlights will be the unveiling of a 440 square metre mural. It features a riot of colour depicting all the themes that encompass SOLAS, amongst them some stunning images of the beautiful wildflowers, shrubs and plants at the centre.

Co-Owner David Maher says Portarlington has huge links with France through the Huguenots. 

“Our town was seen as a refuge for them, they integrated so well and so we all benefited, and we are always eager to celebrate our French connection. We’re honoured to have the French Consul coming here, it’s further recognition of our links to France.

“We will be in celebratory mood this Bastille weekend at SOLAS, we’re open one year now and it’s fair to say that we are a huge draw for people who travel from all over the country to see what we have done here. They love the buzz and the eco vibe, they have really bought into it,” he says. 

Of the ‘Wonder Wall’ mural David says: “We had been eager to paint the container wall at SOLAS since we opened but we just needed to come up with a design that encompassed our ethos and what we offer here- beautiful plants, great food, the environment and a focal point for the community. The mural spreads over ten 40 ft steel containers making it the largest of its kind ever painted in Ireland”. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

“Street Artist, Adam Warren who is a creative genius has literally created a magic wall, it truly is a wonderwall”.

“We’re delighted to unveil it to coincide with our celebration of all things French. In general the Irish adore France, they love the food, holiday there en masse so it’s going to be a fabulous occasion”.

Rare caterpillar discovered in Laois garden centre

‘SOLAS’ Eco Garden Centre’ is a unique concept, much of the 5-acre development is built from 40 old steel shipping containers, heralding an innovative and creative space, mixing garden, retail and food elements. It is is built on a former steel fabrication factory on the Lea Road.

