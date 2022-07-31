Homecoming event for Laois All-Ireland Gaelic Football Champions revealed

Celebrations at Croke Parke to be followed by celebration at O'Moore Park. Pic: Sportsfile
The All-Ireland winning Laois Ladies Gaelic football team will be looking forward to a huge welcome home after their heroic win over Wexford in Croke Park.
The Intermediate Champions are due to celebrate at a banquet in the Killeshin Hotel on Sunday evening in Portlaoise. The big homecoming event is planned for Monday in the home of Laois Gaelic Games MW O'Moore Park in Portlaoise.
Fans are being invited from the four corners of Laois to descend on the ground for 2pm to celebrate the county's first All-Ireland triumph since 2001.
The team captained by Aimee Kelly and coached by Donie Brennan won an tense battle which went right down to the wire in GAA HQ. Laois had not won a final since the Senior success of 2001. Laois last won the Intermediate crown in 2000.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.