Laois locals enjoy tour of Electric Picnic

Committee members and local residents at Dunne's bar on Tuesday
Stradbally residents were given an exclusive look around the Electric Picnic grounds and stages on Tuesday evening.
The Electric Picnic Residents Committee arranged the tour and hired two 33 seater buses to transport locals for the occasion. Members of the local committee met in Dunne’s bar for the tour.
A spokesperson said: “The Electric Picnic Residents committee arranged for two 33 seater buses to visit the grounds of the festival in advance of the event, to give an opportunity to those who may not be attending the music and arts festival.”
They thanked Dick, Marian and staff at Dunne’s bar as well as Sylvester Phelan for providing the refreshments.
