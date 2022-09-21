Major disruption on Laois train lines announced

Iarnród Éireann has reminded rail customers that services on a number of routes face significant disruption to people using all Laois train stations.

The company says that planned engineering work on tracks and signalling, on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 to 25, the line between Portarlington and Limerick Junction is closed.

It says all services between Dublin and Cork, Kerry and Limerick will see partial or full bus transfers, and to a revised schedule, with other services also affected

Irish Rail says commuter services between Portlaoise and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Portlaoise and Portarlington in both directions.

The train firm adds that the Limerick to Ballybrophy in Laois (via Nenagh) and Limerick Junction to Waterford services in both directions will operate to a revised timetable.

Irish Rail adds that services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will operate between Cork and Limerick Junction only, in both directions, and to a limited timetable. it says customers should note that for those travelling between Cork and Dublin Heuston, a bus transfer will be provided for the full journey.

Customers travelling from other stations, including will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston.

Direct services between Limerick and Dublin Heuston will be replaced by bus transfer for the full journey in both directions, and operate to a limited timetable. Journeys between Limerick and Dublin Heuston, involving a change at Limerick Junction, will have bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, and operate to a limited timetable, in both directions.

Services between Tralee and Dublin Heuston will involve bus transfers between Limerick Junction and Heuston, in both directions. Services between Tralee and Mallow, and between Tralee and Cork, will operate as normal, with some minor time changes.

Customers are advised to check times before travel, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.