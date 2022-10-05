ESB experiencing 'unprecedented' demand in Laois

An unprecedented level of demand in Laois has resulted in ESB Networks hiring specialist contractors to carry out works, an ESB spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson was responding to criticism regarding delays in carrying out works in Portarlington. A project is under way in the town to underground cables and installing new lighting.

Portarlington based Councillor Aidan Mullins had criticised the ESB for failing to show up to carry out work along the Main Street in Portarlington on a date agreed in September.

The ESB spokesperson said ESB Networks hope to be able to deliver their element of the works as planned.

“An unprecedented demand has been placed on ESB Networks Portlaoise teams to deliver multiple new connections during 2022, with 601 units being connected up to 30th September 2022 in ESB Networks’ Portlaoise Area – which encompasses most of Co Laois and includes Portarlington. A significant number of these new connections are social housing units,” the spokesperson explained.

“Due to the large volume of works in Portlaoise Area, ESB Networks have drafted in specialised cabling and jointing contractors to aid with the delivery of all their works demands,” they commented.

In relation to Portarlington, the spokesperson was keen to point out that the nature of the work.

“The project in question for the undergrounding of the networks in Main Street in Portarlington is complex and requires close coordination between Laois Co Co, their civil contractor, multiple business owners, public lighting contractors and ESB Networks.”

“ESB Networks has been communicating their workplans with representatives of Laois Co Co and with the business owners who will be effected while these works are being carried out in an effort to mitigate the effect on their businesses,” the spokesperson said.

“Significant works have been carried out by Laois Co Co and ESB Networks to date to bring this complex project to a stage nearing completion and ESB Networks hope to be able to deliver their element of the works as planned,” he said.

The spokesperson said: “The installation of the public lighting standards and their final connection is the responsibility of Laois Co Co’s public lighting contractor – not ESB Networks.”

In his criticism, Cllr Mullins noted the ESB had been paid for the job prior to its completion. Addressing this point, the spokesman said: “ESB Networks applied the payment policy for these works which is approved by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.”