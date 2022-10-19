Search

19 Oct 2022

Money sought to rebuild burnt out Laois council houses

The adjoining burnt houses in Lake Glen, Portlaoise. Photo: Leinster Express.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Money has been requested from Government to rebuild and refurbish two Laois council homes that were badly damaged in a fire.

It is six months since a fire destroyed the roof of one house in Lake Glen, Portlaoise, and damaged the adjoining house.

Nobody was injured in the blaze but it left two families homeless.

Laois County Council has this week given the latest update on its plan to renovate the houses.

"A detailed design for the refurbishment of these two houses has been agreed by the Housing and Planning departments. The detailed design has been submitted to Department for approval and once this is approved, Laois County Council will then progress the refurbishment works to tender stage," engineer Trevor Hennessy states.

The update had been sought by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley, but she is disappointed.

"I am a little bit disappointed that the plans are already submitted to the department, as a councillor and the chair of the Housing SPC. No-one has been told what is in it. I had made representations with what I would like to see. I would have liked the opportunity.

"This was a perfect opportunity to demolish what's there, clear the site and put in a new build for someone with disabilities, bearing in mind that it used to be owned by the HSE for men and women with disabilities," Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

She urges fast progress.

"It happened in April, it is now October, it is important that we try and progress things, I ask that you do this work as quickly as possible, hopefully early next year. It is an eyesore in the estate, and from the main road. The chimney looks ready to fall, I'm told it's safe enough but it looks dreadful. It's a great site in a nice location," she said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded her motion.

"We were told the council was considering bungalows and we would have liked to see it. I'd like it speeded up. It's unfair to residents, there's a small group who do great work there," he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald supports.

"Neighbours are getting anxious and the longer it's going on the more worried they are. With the housing crisis they are saying to me why aren't these being done," she said.

