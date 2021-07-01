Infant deaths, pauper's graves, presidential handshakes, Coroner's inquests and court cases against the King" - Laois family feature in new local book

The history of the Muldowney family from Killamuck may be of interest to people around Laois and Abbeyleix.

A while back a call went out on behalf of the author Liam Muldowney for help with an issue for a book he was writing.

Liam is now delighted to let us know that it is complete. It traces the story of his family who lived in the area from 1659 to the present and specifically follows 13 siblings born to Martin and Margaret Muldowney in Killamuck as they each left home and ventured out into the world.

The family lived in Abbeyleix from 1890 until the 1960s. The family meandered the trials of family life in post-famine Ireland and into the emerging new century that held new challenges not just for themselves but also for an Ireland that was itself experiencing its own changes as it negotiated its way through independence.

Headed by Martin Muldowney and his wife Margaret (Hogan), the couple benefitted from a caring Landlord and a healthy location as they welcomed thirteen children.

This publication is the story of those thirteen children and their journey as they left the home one by one.

With infant deaths, pauper's graves, presidential handshakes, Coroner's inquests and court cases against the King, the Muldowney family experienced more than most.

The book can be sourced via the link below. The author hopes you share with families and friends that may be interested.

Buy the book here