Witness appeal for Dublin Cork Limerick M7 motorway Laois accident in which teenage boy was critically injured near Portlaoise

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the M7 Dublin / Cork / Limerick motorway at junction 17 known locally as the Togher roundabout.

The collision occurred on Monday, October 15 at approximately 6pm and involved a male pedestrian and a vehicle. The incident happened on the northbound lane (Dublin/Kildare direction) of the motorway.

The pedestrian (15 years) was seriously injured and taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.



Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any drivers/taxi drivers who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage who were in the area of M7 motorway at junction 17 at 6pm and also any persons travelling on the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise between 5pm and 6pm on Monday evening.

The busy Midway motorway stop is used by many who use the M7 is located just off junction 17.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 - 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Pictured below - slipway to the northbound lane of M7.