Citroen C5 Aircross is an ideal family transport

Citroen have been producing some rather nice cars of late and the new C5 Aircross is another example of this.

The car market is now dominated by the SUV, which is ironic really as in a time where everybody is getting hysterical about climate change, the heavier bigger SUV is not really the way to go. Lighter smaller cars produce less emissions, but that does not seem to stop the advance of the SUV. Ummmm…….food for thought! Ok I digress.

The new C5 Aircross falls into the compact SUV class with rivals such as the Ford Kuga, Hyundai Tucson or Skoda Karoq for example being its target.

Four trim levels are available, Start, Touch, Feel, and Flair, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

This week I am road testing the 1.2 litre petrol Flair model with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

So has it got any street cred?

The shape is actually quite boxy, yet Citroen have managed to make it look very well with numerous detail styling features such as roof rails, diamond cut two tone alloys, a choice of colour pack which highlights certain aspects of the exterior in a contrasting colour. All in all then it looks pretty good.

What’s it like inside?

Here is where that somewhat boxy shape really pays off! Inside its bright, airy and very roomy. I’m not a fan of their digital dash it seems rather basic in comparison to rivals such as Peugeot but it works well enough. The level of standard kit is excellent with highlights such as Citroen Connect Cam dash cam (a double edged sword) active blind spot detection, Reversing camera, keyless entry and go, Panoramic glass sunroof with LED ambient lighting, wireless phone charging (a super feature all cars should have), and much more, you get the idea.

The seats prove supremely comfortable and the driving position just about perfect. However the real class leading feature in the new Aircross is the new suspension with “Progressive Hydraulic Cushions”. It gives this new Citroen simply the most comfortable ride of any car out there.

The load area is big at some 580 litres or 780 litres with the sliding rear seats moved slightly forward and overall accommodation is generous.

What’s under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by the 1.2 litre 130 bhp petrol turbo. Its a nice sweet engine that gives the Aircross a good level of performance with at the added benefit of proving frugal too. I recorded an overall test consumption of 5.9 litres per 100 km which is very good for a relatively large car sub as this. Annual rod tax is €200.

What is it like to drive?

The buzz word here is comfort with a capital C!

The Aircross glided over the most bumpy or undulating road surface I could throw at it. The ride is supremely comfortable and noise levels are impressively low. The result is that passengers and driver alike are whisked along in living room style comfort immune from the rough surfaces beneath. The only downside to this is a fair degree of body roll if you decide to push on a bit on twisty roads. So in short the C5 Aircross is an ideal family transport but will not reward the keen driver.

I started out a little unsure as to whether I would take to the Aircross, but over some 600km of testing driving it really began to show its virtues.

For comfort and standard equipment, it very hard to beat. The style while a personal thing grows on you and if relaxed A to B motoring with all the family is your thing, then the Aircross delivers in all areas.

Prices start at €26,495, the C5 Aircross Flair as tested costs €33,695 including a 5 year warranty.