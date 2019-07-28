Toyota Corolla returns to No.1 spot

Toyota Ireland is delighted to announce that the Toyota Corolla has returned to the number 1 spot in the Irish market.

Though the Corolla only arrived in Ireland in February of this year, its popularity with Irish customers meant that it steadily rose to become Ireland’s best-selling car of 2019 year to date, with the latest figures confirming this.

The new generation Corolla was launched in February with a completely new design both inside and out. Built using the latest hybrid technology, its TNGA platform guarantees an even more rewarding driving experience, allowing for better handling and stability without compromising ride and comfort.

And with over 90% of its sales being self-charging hybrids, it’s clear to see that the Irish customers believe hybrid is the best option right now; with excellent fuel efficiency, lower emissions and in electric mode over 60% of the time on average.

Prices start from €24,380 (inc VAT, excluding delivery charge) in the petrol variant, and as the Corolla has excellent fuel efficiency from 3.4 l/100 km (WLTP 4.3 l/100 km) and CO2 emissions of only 77 g/km (WLTP 98 g/km), it’s an affordable and sustainable choice for consumers. Commenting on the announcement Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland said:

“We’re delighted to see the Toyota Corolla back in the number one spot, further cementing its position as Ireland’s favourite car. The new generation Corolla has a sleek and dynamic design and it’s clear that Irish customers like the new look and feel too. And the fact that over 90% of sales of the Corolla is hybrid is fantastic, meaning lower emissions and better air quality for everyone.”