Motorists warned to take 'extreme care' as Storm Brendan hits Ireland

Motorists are being urged to take extreme care on the roads today entire country as Storm Brendan is set to bring high winds and heavy rain to all parts.

The Road Safety Authority and the AA is advising motorists to be vigilant on the roads with particular caution needed along the coasts.

The Status Orange Warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry is in place until 9pm with the warning for the rest of the country until 3pm this afternoon.

Extreme care advised the roads with the warning now in place countrywide. Particular caution needed along the coasts. Advice and updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/FQM1ypX93H January 13, 2020