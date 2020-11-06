Portlaoise town centre square to close for roadworks

Lyster Square in Portlaoise, Laois will temporarily close for roadworks for several days next week.

Laois County Council has announced the closure which affects one half of the busy town centre square.

"Laois County Council plans to carry out road resurfacing works on a section of Lyster Square car park as outlined in red on the aerial map below. The works area extends from Laois Pharmacy to the Library, to the Style Bar and the Bus Stop.

The area will be closed off to vehicles from 7am on Monday morning until 7pm on Tuesday evening.

"It is necessary to close this part of Lyster Square from 07.00Hrs Monday, 9th November 2020 to 19.00Hrs Tuesday, 10th November 2020 to carry out the resurfacing works.

"Please note that there will be no vehicular access to this parking area during the closure period. Footpaths along shop fronts will remain open to the public. The remainder of Lyster Square and Kellyville Park will not be affected by the works.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause," Laois County Council said.