PEUGEOT e-PARTNER is on the way

The PEUGEOT brand has become one of the first manufacturers to offer a full range of electric utility vehicles in Europe and is reaffirming its push in this segment.

Complementing the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT (International VAN of The Year 2021) and PEUGEOT e-BOXER, PEUGEOT is proud to present the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER.

Since its launch in 1996, the PEUGEOT PARTNER has been building on its commercial success, having won numerous awards including the title of International VAN of The Year in 2019. PEUGEOT PARTNER sales now proudly stand at 2,000,000 units across 100+ countries.

The PEUGEOT PARTNER van attained the No. 1 position in the Irish LCV market 2020, capturing 6.91% share of the LCV market. January 2021 PEUGEOT PARTNER sales (as of 24th of January) have increased by a further +29.96% (vs Jan 2020) translating into an LCV market share of 10.63% month to date. Soon, Ireland’s favourite van will be available with 100% electric power.

Perfectly embodying the power of choice, the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER comes with:

a range of up to 275km in the WLTP cycle (in the process of being approved),

2 lengths (Standard and Long),

2 silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats),

towing capacity up to 750 kg,

a payload of up to 800 kg,

a loading volume of up to 4.4m³, strictly identical to the internal combustion version.

100% Electric technology, Next Gen small e-Van efficiency :

Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy modular platform, the PEUGEOT e-PARTNER offers a 100% electric engine with a maximum power of 100 kW and a maximum torque of 260 Nm available from the start for immediate reactivity, without vibration, noise, gear shifting, odour or, of course, CO2 emissions.

The electric drive train (electric motor, inverter and DC/AC charger-converter) is similar to the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT. Much like the latter, the speed reducer has been adapted in order to fulfil the loading constraints inherent to the use of utility vehicles.

The performances (in POWER mode) are as follows (data in the process of being approved):

Maximum speed of 130 km/h

0 to 100 km/h in 11.2 s

Acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h in 8.9 s

Both versions (Standard and Long) are available with a lithium-ion battery (18 modules) with a capacity of 50 kWh, which provides a range of up to 275 km depending on the version, on driving profile and under the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedures) approval protocol, which is currently being approved.

Connected to the passenger compartment's heat-transfer circuit, the thermal control of the battery enables rapid recharging, optimised range and increased service life.

Two types of on-board chargers are available to suit all uses and all customer charging solutions, with a 7.4 kW single-phase charger as standard and an optional 11 kW three-phase charger.

The charging socket, located on the left rear fender, means that the vehicle can be charged in different ways : from a standard socket, a reinforced socket or with a Wall Box and even on a quick charger.

Charging modes for the 50 kWh battery are flexible and adapted to all every day situations. Several types of charging are possible, at home, at work or on public charging stations.

From a standard socket (8A), for a full charge in 31 hours,

From a reinforced socket (16A), for a full charge in 15 hours,

From a 7.4 kW Wall Box: full charge in 7.5 hours with the single-phase (7.4 kW) on-board charger,

From an 11 kW Wall Box: full charge in 5 hours with the 3-phase (11 kW) on-board charger,

From a fast charger: the thermal control of the battery allows for the use of 100 kW chargers and to reach 80% of the charge in 30 minutes.

The new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER offers passengers the best possible temperature comfort with:

A high-power heating resistor (5 kW)

Heated seats (depending on version)

Thermal pre-conditioning, which can be set from the touch screen (depending on version) or remotely via the MyPeugeot® smartphone application (depending on version). In addition to comfort, this feature, when the vehicle is connected, optimises autonomy by reaching the best battery operating temperature more quickly.

A cockpit in full e-volution :

In terms of the driver's seat, the central console has been redesigned to accommodate :

The new "e-Toggle" gearbox control, perfectly integrated and ergonomic, it gives access to the Park / Reverse / Neutral / Drive and Brake functions,

The selector switch for the 3 driving modes,

A storage space that works with induction charging for smartphones.

The new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER offers 3 driving modes from the mode selector :

Eco (60 kW, 190 Nm): promotes autonomy and smooth driving,

Normal (80 kW, 210 Nm): Optimal for everyday use,

Power (100 kW, 260 Nm): optimises performance when transporting heavy loads.

Two braking modes are available, with suitable types of battery regeneration :

Moderate, for sensations close to those of an internal combustion vehicle,

Augmented (accessible from the "B" push, for "Brake" located on the gearbox control), for accentuated deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released, encouraging autonomy.

All versions of the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER are equipped with the electric parking brake, a new feature on this model. In addition to freeing up floor space, this automatic feature adds comfort and serenity to everyday driving.

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is evolving technologically with two new handsets, in order to share all the information needed in order to properly manage a 100% electric vehicle with the driver:

As an option, you can have a 100% digital handset, a first in the electric van segment, with a 10-inch high-definition digital panel in the handset. The display of information integrating the latest graphic design developments of the PEUGEOT brand is fully configurable and customisable.

The handset has several display modes, accessible via a dial on the steering wheel, allowing the driver to set his PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® "à la carte". This can include, for example, highlighting navigation, power management or driving aids... All "made-to-measure".

At the centre of the vehicle is the touch screen with the connected navigation pack, where you can access the "Electric" menu via the dedicated button, and navigate through the menus:

"Flow" to view live energy flows,

"Statistics" to display consumption statistics,

"Charge", which allows you to schedule a delayed charge.

You can also view the available charging points and the range according to the remaining autonomy, or schedule the cabin's thermal pre-conditioning times.

Driving pleasure and practicality every day, Next Gen small e-Van adaptability :

The new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER combines compact external dimensions with maximum loading capacities. The batteries are located under the floor, without any impact on the loading volume.

This placement also fosters rigidity, ensuring driving pleasure and enjoyment just like on the internal combustion versions thanks to optimal weight distribution.

Suspension comfort is guaranteed, identical to that of the internal combustion versions, to ensure the best performance when unladen or laden.

The driver of the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER is at ease in all situations, with a specially adapted power steering system that makes driving easier and with a turning circle of 10.8 m as usual (Standard version between kerbs) and a height of less than 1.90 m, which guarantees access to most car parks.

The new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER is available in the same versions as the internal combustion engines in order to meet all requirements:

Vans (2 lengths: Standard 4.40m and Long 4.75m, 3 spaces),

Deep cab (5 seats, fixed or folding, only in long version).

Modularity continues to set the standard in this segment with the Multiflex 3-seater bench, thanks to the hatch in the partition and the base of the side seat that can be raised, it means that:

3 people can sit up front. This practical aspect is very much appreciated by professionals, who can transport their teams and tools from one place to another, optimising journeys. The central seat is bigger since there is no handbrake lever.

There is a flat floor with a useful length increased to 3.09m in the standard version and even 3.44m in the long version,

There is 500 l of extra volume at the front,

There is a mobile office feature thanks to the tablet built into the folding backrest of the centre seat. It can be swivelled towards both the passenger and the driver.

Storage space under the centre seat cushion, lockable with a padlock.

With a capacity of up to 113l, the storage space is designed for the many different uses of professionals.

The towing capacity is maintained with the possibility of towing a load of up to 750 kg with a coupling available from the launch of the version.

The useful volume of up to 4.4 m³ for the long version (3.8 m³ for the Standard version) is exactly the same as for internal combustion engines.

The payload up to 800 kg at the best level on the market is specific to the electric engine.

As a guarantee of safety and comfort for users, the 100% electric versions can be equipped with the following technologies and driving aids :

Hands-free access and starting,

Wireless induction charging for smartphones,

Advanced Grip Control with 5 grip levels,

The hill start aid,

The Visiopark 180° (reversing camera),

Surround rear vision (monitoring of the rear and side passenger surroundings with playback on a dedicated 5-inch screen instead of a rear-view mirror),

The speed regulator/limiter,

Lane departure warning system,

Collision warning,

Automatic emergency braking,

Driver Warning Alert,

Automatic high beam switching,

Extensive sign recognition and recommendation,

The blind spot monitoring system,

The trailer stability control system,

The overload indicator.

Smartphones have become a must-have in our everyday lives, as they are in the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER. The information is integrated into the central screen thanks to MirrorScreen compatibility including Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connection protocols.