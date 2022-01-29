Search

29 Jan 2022

LAOIS MOTORING REVIEW: New Peugeot e-208 GT aims to put some spice in EV motoring

LAOIS MOTORING REVIEW: New Peugeot e-208 GT aims to put some spice in EV motoring

Reporter:

Hugh Maguire

29 Jan 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The e-208 is available in Active, Allure and GT specification. This week I am behind the wheel of the GT version which although offering the same 50Kw battery power as the base model Allure it aims to look and feel a bit more sporty.

So will it turn heads?

The new e-208 GT looks fantastic! It boasts the new Peugeot family “face” featuring the “claw effect lighting”. The GT has lovely 17” alloys and lots of gloss black trim which looks great on my white test car.

So what’s it like inside?

The driving position is good and I like the small multifunction flat-bottomed leather coated steering wheel.

All models get as standard, Automatic emergency braking, Active safety Brake, Traffic sign recognition, selectable drive mode Normal, and Sport, cruise control with speed limiter, air conditioning, and much more. Accomadation is good up front but very “cosy” in the rear. The boot is adequate for a car in this class.

The GT boasts lovely sports seats and some very nice deviated stitching and some extra equipment which does give the cabin a more special feel.

What is under the bonnet?

A 100 kW (136bhp) electric motor powered by a high voltage 50kW battery. The battery is guaranteed for 8 years, 160,000 km for 70% of its charge capacity. Peugeot claim a range of about 340km but my experience with real world driving proved it to be less at around 230km.

Furthermore on motorways it simply burned range often loosing 100km of predicted range after driving just 40km! Around town the predicted range worked out more closely to the actual distance travelled. In short though the predicted range was really never achievable! 

Using a public Fast Charger I could charge it from a range of 60km to 220km in about 30 minutes. Thats a rapid charge to 80% battery in about 30 minutes. It can also be charged from a domestic supply but that will take about 14 hours to a full battery or about 5 hours if you purchase a 11kW wall box charger.

In reality then I found the real range of 230km or so to be quite limiting and on a few trips into Dublin City the frustration of trying to find a charge point would put me right off EV motoring until the infrastructure improves!

Will I enjoy driving it?

It must be said Peugeot have done a pretty good job disguising the extra weight of the e-208. It rides slightly more firmly than its petrol sibling but proves comfortable and refined. Apart from a rather spongey feel to the brake pedal the e-208 is a very nice car to drive. Its nimble around town, handles well on country roads and proves quiet and refined on motorways. 

My Verdict

As I usually find with EV’s the main drawback is not in the car but in the lack of a charging infrastructure. When using the public charge points I often had to wait up to 45 minutes to get on one as all three (thats all 3!) in a huge Tesco or motorway service station were occupied. Thats no way to live. Pure waste of time!

The government needs to rapidly build a decent charging infrastructure if they want people to adopt EV’s. Until they do range anxiety is part of EV life!  The e-208 GT costs €32,865 and despite its relatively short real range it is in my opinion is one of the more attractive EV’s around.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media