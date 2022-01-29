LAOIS MOTORING REVIEW: New Peugeot e-208 GT aims to put some spice in EV motoring

The e-208 is available in Active, Allure and GT specification. This week I am behind the wheel of the GT version which although offering the same 50Kw battery power as the base model Allure it aims to look and feel a bit more sporty.

So will it turn heads?

The new e-208 GT looks fantastic! It boasts the new Peugeot family “face” featuring the “claw effect lighting”. The GT has lovely 17” alloys and lots of gloss black trim which looks great on my white test car.

So what’s it like inside?

The driving position is good and I like the small multifunction flat-bottomed leather coated steering wheel.

All models get as standard, Automatic emergency braking, Active safety Brake, Traffic sign recognition, selectable drive mode Normal, and Sport, cruise control with speed limiter, air conditioning, and much more. Accomadation is good up front but very “cosy” in the rear. The boot is adequate for a car in this class.

The GT boasts lovely sports seats and some very nice deviated stitching and some extra equipment which does give the cabin a more special feel.

What is under the bonnet?

A 100 kW (136bhp) electric motor powered by a high voltage 50kW battery. The battery is guaranteed for 8 years, 160,000 km for 70% of its charge capacity. Peugeot claim a range of about 340km but my experience with real world driving proved it to be less at around 230km.

Furthermore on motorways it simply burned range often loosing 100km of predicted range after driving just 40km! Around town the predicted range worked out more closely to the actual distance travelled. In short though the predicted range was really never achievable!

Using a public Fast Charger I could charge it from a range of 60km to 220km in about 30 minutes. Thats a rapid charge to 80% battery in about 30 minutes. It can also be charged from a domestic supply but that will take about 14 hours to a full battery or about 5 hours if you purchase a 11kW wall box charger.

In reality then I found the real range of 230km or so to be quite limiting and on a few trips into Dublin City the frustration of trying to find a charge point would put me right off EV motoring until the infrastructure improves!

Will I enjoy driving it?

It must be said Peugeot have done a pretty good job disguising the extra weight of the e-208. It rides slightly more firmly than its petrol sibling but proves comfortable and refined. Apart from a rather spongey feel to the brake pedal the e-208 is a very nice car to drive. Its nimble around town, handles well on country roads and proves quiet and refined on motorways.

My Verdict

As I usually find with EV’s the main drawback is not in the car but in the lack of a charging infrastructure. When using the public charge points I often had to wait up to 45 minutes to get on one as all three (thats all 3!) in a huge Tesco or motorway service station were occupied. Thats no way to live. Pure waste of time!

The government needs to rapidly build a decent charging infrastructure if they want people to adopt EV’s. Until they do range anxiety is part of EV life! The e-208 GT costs €32,865 and despite its relatively short real range it is in my opinion is one of the more attractive EV’s around.