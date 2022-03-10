Fuel price gouging slammed by Laois Offaly politician

Obvious fuel price gouging has been slammed by a Laois Offaly politician.
Barry Cowen TD is writing to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(CCPC) over what he branded “obvious” price gouging.
Writing to comp & consumer protection commission quoting obvious price gauging. Evidence from across social media, across the country, where many petrol/diesel forecourts increased prices yesterday in advance of & again today after Dail legislated to reduce excise duties.— Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) March 10, 2022
“Evidence from across social media, across the country, where many petrol/diesel forecourts increased prices yesterday in advance of and again today after Dail legislated to reduce excise duties,” he tweeted.
The tweet follows a the announcement of a reduction on duty on petrol by 20 cent and diesel by 15 cent per litre yesterday. A two cent reduction was also announced for green diesel.
