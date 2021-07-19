Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Laois mum of endurance sea swimmer gets a special visit

Laois mum of endurance sea swimmer gets special visit from supporters

Marie Fennelly, mother of Joan, with Yarnbombing Mountmellick.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

As tension builds for a Laois native set to try and swim the Bristol Channel this week, her elderly mother received a heartwarming visit from a local group.

Joan Fennelly is part of a five woman relay team, the Henley Mermaids, who this Thursday July 22 will attempt to swim the incredibly difficult Bristol Channel, and become the first ever all woman team to cross it.  Read more here.

Laois woman attempting heroic sea swim for brain disease charities

Her mother Marie Fennelly from Mountmellick, got an uplifting visit last weekend from another strong female group, Yarnbombing Mountmellick.

They paid a lovely tribute to Joan (pictured below with her swim team)

"We don't normally like to crusade or get up on our soapbox, but for this Mountmellick woman, we gladly make an exception. Joan Fennelly, along with her band of fellow legends, The Henley Mermaids, are taking on the Bristol Channel this coming Thursday, starting around 5am. Not content with the English Channel (which they crossed in 2020), they intend to be the first all-female team to cross what has the second highest tidal range in the world. In fact, it has only been swum 20 times. So, this is BIG no matter what way you look at it.

WATCH: Laois county councillor to undergo treatment for brain disease in UK

They also ask everyone to donate to the charities chosen to benefit from the swim. So far over €4,200 has been donated to the Irish charities alone.

"Joan and her fellow mermaids are raising money for charities on both sides of the Irish sea. All of the charities relate to brain conditions. The Irish ones are Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, MS Ireland, Dublin Neurological Institute Mater Hospital, and Huntington's Disease Association of Ireland. So, you can see why we just have to row in behind these amazing women.

"This evening we went to visit her fabulous Mammy Mrs Fennelly (who happens to be a huge fan of our Yarnbombing installations and a knitter herself). We wanted to show our solidarity and let her know that we are all rooting for the mermaids.

"What we would ask you to do is to head to www.idonate.ie/.../11397529_henley-mermaids-team... and dig deep to support the women and the charities mentioned above. On the day of the swim itself, tune into their social media to cheer them on.

Land locked Laois on the swimming outdoors map of Ireland

Dive in! Get real-time swim spots info with interactive new map!

"One last thing, Joan told us that their identity is "that of a very tightly knit team made up of great friends, each bringing their own unique dynamic". We thought, now that sounds familiar! So, from one group of female friends who simply make stuff out of yarn, to our sisters across the sea making serious history, we say ádh mór, may the waters be kind and the sun shine brightly to light your way."

Follow progress of the Henley Mermaids in their latest challenge on their own website here. 

25 things Laois people will say during hot weather

Covid-19 incidence tripled in one Laois area latest local area figures

Least populated area has highest growth rate

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie