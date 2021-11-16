Search

16/11/2021

ICU beds in Ireland down to single figures - it's worse in Laois and Offaly

Covid swamping of hospitals again leads to new restrictions

coronavirus covid-19

Portlaoise hospital ICU staff in PPE at the Covid-19 coalface

There were just seven available ICU beds available to Frontline staff fight Covid-19 while trying to treat patients with other illnesses at hospitals around Ireland at the start of this week.

Latest figures from the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals report show that there were 292 adult ICU beds opened and staffed in hospitals by 8pm on Monday, November 15.

Of the 282 adult occupied, 117 were being used by people with Covid-19. One child is very ill with the virus and is occupying one of the 31 paediatric filled ICU beds.

There were no free ICU beds at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRPH) which had three general beds available. Three of the six patients with Covid-19 in the Laois hospital.

MRPH is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the captial.

There were two ICU beds in the group that serves 400,000 people - one in Naas General and one in Tallaght. There was none in Tullamore or the country's biggest hospital St James's.

Tullamore has eight Covid-19 patients but none were critically ill. It has no free general beds.

Naas has 11 Covid-19 patients but none are in ICU. It had no general beds.

Tallaght has 26 confirmed cases with four in ICU. It had no general beds available.

St James's has 36 confirmed and suspected Cvoid-19 cases. Of the confirmed cases, 12 are critically ill. The big Dublin hospital has 24 general beds.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) has fallen slightly since yesterday. 

A total of 114 patients were in ICU on Tuesday morning, a slight reduction from the 117 patients recorded in yesterday's figures. 

There are 614 confirmed cases in hospital, again a slight drop on the 617 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 yesterday. 

There were 78 new confirmed cases in hospital in the past 24 hours, with 55 discharges in that time.

Yesterday's figure of 617 patients in hospital with Covid-19 was the highest number since February.

However, this is much lower than the highest number of hospital cases recorded which was 2022 on January 18 last. 

