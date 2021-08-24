Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Portarlington TD and former army ranger welcomes Irish deployment to Afghanistan

Portarlington TD and former army ranger welcomes Irish deployment to Afghanistan

TD Cathal Berry on an overseas mission with the Army Ranger Wing

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A South Kildare TD who represents and lives in Portarlington, and is a former Army Ranger, has welcomed the move by the Irish Army to help evacuate Irish citizens from Afghanistan.

Members of the Irish Army Ranger Wing in the elite special forces unit have been deployed to Afghanistan to provide security and support at the request of the Department of Foreign Affairs. Currently approximately 30 Irish citizens are seeking evacuation from Kabul. 

An Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) - featuring members of the Army Ranger Wing based at the Curragh - is expected to arrive on Tuesday evening, August 24 in Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, to assist the remaining Irish citizens who wish to evacuate from Afghanistan.

Cathal Berry is an Independent TD for Kildare South has been calling for their deployment since early last week.

“Great that the Ranger Wing have been deployed to assist with this mission, it’s better late than never. It should have been done last week. These highly skilled individuals represent the finest of the Irish Defence Forces. There are no better people to extract Irish citizens than Irish soldiers themselves," he said.

He described how prepared the wing is for such action.

“This operation is called a Non-Combatant Emergency Operation or NEO and the ARW would be training for these every year. Not only do they conduct exercises, but they do have contingency plans in place so they can customise to any country in the world.”

“The real value of having Irish troops on the ground will be the face-to-face contact with their counterparts from other militaries, some of whom they will have worked with in the past - that is the key component that had been missing. This is a hand-picked team, including a communication specialist, with encrypted satellite radios, you’ll have medical specialists and other specialists. Their job is to provide assistance and security for the two diplomats in order to extract our Irish citizens," Deputy Berry said.

Ten Irish citizens have already been evacuated through HKIA with the assistance of the Department of Foreign Affairs the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The remainder of citizens that have requested assistance with evacuation comprises mainly of family groups

 The ECAT will consist of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Defence Forces personnel, namely members of the elite the Army Ranger Wing.

This is a consular assistance mission with Defence Forces providing security and support to the consular staff.  

 The deployment of the ECAT has been approved by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney on the joint recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Defence.

PHOTOS: Special new arrival for 'Do it for Dan' Laois family

Historic times in Portlaoise RFC as groundbreaking decisions made at recent AGM

Get ready to cheer Laois swimmer Nicole Turner as Paralympics start

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media