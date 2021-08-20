'I do believe it saved my life' young Laois poet publishes powerful first book

A young Laois man has proudly announced the publication of his first poetry book, and it packs an exciting punch with his emotionally raw beautiful poems.

'Paper Boat Poetics' is a co-authored publication sold online, by poet Stephen Comerford, 24, from Mountmellick and by young Indian female writer Priyadarshini Prabhu.

Stephen told the Leinster Express that his poems are borne out of tough times he has already experienced. He believes that turning to poetry has saved his life.

"It is not typical poetry it has many different experiences to it. From life in Mountmellick to my life itself. From the many experiences my co-author has experienced and her way with words. I think everyone will find a piece that is relatable too them in this.

"I got into writing through a friend of mine Richy Duggan when I was 15. It was during a bad time in my life and I really do believe it saved my life. I don't know who I would be if I didn't have this. The ability to turn a negative to a positive through an art form is a feeling I cannot explain," he said.

Stephen attended school in Mountmellick Community School and left early, returning to further his education at Mountmellick Youthreach. Now he works on nightshifts for a railway contractor, spinning his beautiful poems in his spare time.

"Writing for the past 9 years has really opened my mind to see the world a lot clearer and way more colorfully. It taught me how to be happy when I shouldn't be able to, and thought me how to pick myself up regardless of what's happening. If I can encourage one person to take up some form of an artistic outlet it would mean more to me than any book or any other achievement I may or may not achieve in the future.

"Poetry to me is everything and this is more than just poetry," Stephen said.

Read his poem Unspoken below photo.

Masterpieces in pieces,

Imaginations in misplacement,

Speeches of the speechless,

The water is tainted,

Can you explain "it"?

"It" being what we are,

Spent a lifetime tryna' become,

But only got so far,

Looking down is impossible when you don't give up,

Around every obstacle,

Provided by what breaks us,

Marriages get broken but they create babies,

Hearts get broken but that created artistry,

Wills get broken when the willing stay on their knees,

Almost everything broken repairs in time accidentally.

Pieces of puzzles in the rubble if your search is correct,

Looking in and outside the box for every aspect to connect,

An open mind can rewind to remind you who you are,

Under rock bottom you'll find diamonds to create your art,

The imperfections in this life is really what I live for,

More was created by mistakes than what was aimed for,

Perfect is worthless break mistakes to missed takes,

Take the next learn the steps the next might just be your faith,

What's meant for you won't pass you,

The questions needed will ask you,

Live this life and be absolute,

Break the mold,

Find who really is you.

So many questions and so many answers,

I close my eyes to see everything that really matters,

I get to taste,

I get to breathe,

I get to smile,

I take my lead,

I feel sorry for nothing because sorries are for the broken,

I always speak with the heart because the hearts never misspoken,

Lucky to be alive even tho this time feels frozen,

You don't choose to be giving life the life you get giving is chosen,

You choose how to live the life,

The life of the broken,

Pieced back together forever,

Without words we'd be unspoken.

Buy Paper Boat Poetics on Amazon here

Follow Stephen on Instagram here to see more of his writings