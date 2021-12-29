Search

29 Dec 2021

Actor seeks permission for new Laois glampsite

The interior of a glamping bell tent.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A planning application has been lodged to build a new glamping site in Laois by a professional actor.

Applicant Charlie Hughes who has performed on stage and in television productions including Fair City, Red Rock, Iscariot, Pygmalion and Waiting for Godot, says that his Happy Human Glamping glampsite would offer "a vacation for body and mind",

He has requested permission to build a glamping (glamorous camping) development beside his home in Mullaghmore, Wolfhill in south Laois.

The applicant plans to facilitate workshops on the site in wellness, confidence building, team building and presentation skills to companies and other groups. 

It would consist of six self contained glamping pods, as well as reception / workshop / canteen and toilet facilities, effluent treatment system & percolation area.

He says it would feature three three metre diameter bell tents, and three five metre bell tents. 

He also seeks retention permission to retain a "den" cabin used by his family and as a "writing oasis".

The planners have requested that the applicant prove the need for glamping facilities in the area.

They are also requesting that a Natura Impact Statement be prepared, and to clarify if the workshops would be to visitors and if so is parking provided. 

