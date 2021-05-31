Officials check PPS numbers and diesel at Garda checkpoint

The Department of Social Protection joined Naas Roads Policing Unit in an early morning multi-agency Checkpoint last week.

It's understood that the PPS numbers of the drivers and occupants of vehicles were checked against Department records.

Also involved in the operation were officers from Revenue, Customs and Excise.

Customs officers checked 50 vehicles and one road vehicle was being driven with green diesel which resulted in an on the spot fine of €2,000 issued.

A Kildare Garda Division statement said: "The Department of Social Protection interacted with 129 persons in line with department Legislation.

"Naas Roads Policing Unit seized three vehicles for no Road Tax or Insurance.

"A total of eight Fixed Charge Notices for various offences were also issued."