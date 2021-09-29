Laois farmers implored to cut hedges to make roads safe
Nesting season end allows work to be done
Farmers should be asked publicly to cut hedges to make the roads safer for school busses, milk trucks and all road users, according to a Laois councillor.
Cllr John King, Fine Gael, called on Laois County Council to use local newspapers to get the message out when he tabled a motion at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
Cllr King called for the trimming back the sides of all hedgerows on busy roads where school buses/milk trucks and patrons travelling to school on a daily basis to ensure better visibility and safety for all road users.
Cllr King said all farmers must be complying with the legal obligation to cut the hedges.
“There is no point in half of them doing it and half not doing it,” he said.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, supported. He said most farmers will cut the hedges.
“A small minority won’t,” he said.
Cllr McDonald said it is very on fair on the drivers of trucks and school buses.
“It is a good idea to get a notice out there,” he said.
Cllr James Kelly, Independent, was told that the nesting season as now over meaning hedges can be legally cut.
Ms. Louise McEvoy of Laois County Council’s Roads Section replied to Cllr King’s motion.
“Arrangements have been made for public notice in newspaper and on Laois website informing landowners of their responsibilities under the Roads Act 1993,” she said.