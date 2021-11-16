Hedge cut promise on busy Laois Carlow relief road

Graigue relief road hedges trim promise
Hedges along a busy road on the Laois Carlow border in Graiguecullen were due to be trimmed by the end of October.
Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, tabled a motion at the recent meeting of councillors who represent the Laois side of the border town.
She called on Laois County Council to cut the hedges on the Northern Relief Road to make it safe for the pedestrians using the footpaths.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing at the October meeting.
"Laois County Council has commenced hedge cutting on the Northern Relief Road and the remaining sections should be completed by the end of October," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.