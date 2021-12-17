Search

17 Dec 2021

'Death trap' on road in Laois village needs 'rapid' response

laois county council

Warning about speed of motorists entering Killeshin.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Measures are needed in Killeshin to improve safety at a school, shop and housing estate.

So insisted Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, when he called for action at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He said traffic coming along the R430 into the village because a 50 km limit sign is not illuminated. He said cars brake late because they have not slowed down.

“A house is in danger of being struck by a lorry. We do not want anything fatal to happen,” he said.

He called for it to be dealt with "rapidly" because traffic is travelling at up to 80 km an hour on the road. He suggested that ramps may be needed.

“It is a death trap at the moment,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil backed his colleague adding that traffic is going very fast off a bend in the area highlighted in the motion. He added that the issue has been a problem for many years but must be resolved.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, agreed and suggested that road surfaces could be coloured to highlight the speed change.

Laois motorists face toll hike drive on motorways

Farhan Nasiem, A/Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design Office replied that a meeting would be arranged to discuss issues at this location with a proposal to be prepared.

Portlaoise has second highest Covid-19 local incidence of virus in Ireland

More than 1,000 cases in the town in four weeks

The issue was raised at the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media