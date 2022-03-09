Sat navs causing speed limits to be broken in Laois

Drivers are getting mixed messages about the speed limits in Emo Court which is resulting in them breaking them speed limit, a Laois councillor has claimed.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting that called on the Council to amend the speed limit to 50 km ph on the main public road through Emo Court.

He said this should take place from the main entrance through to Lough Cross on the Portarlington Road.

He said confusion starts after 50 km signs are located outside the estate.

“The confusion starts when you get in. Sat navs are telling people is 80km ph,” he said

He believes that 50 km ph is even too high of a limit and added that more visiting traffic is likely with the opening of a new car park.

He was supported by Cllr Aidan Mullins, who said the road through the grounds is narrow but traffic is substantial.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/SEE Road Design Office replied in writing.

“This section of road is 50km/h. Road design will arrange site meeting with elected member to identify the exact location and any other issues,” he said.

Senior Engineer, Philip McVeigh said the speed could be assessed.