Search

09 Mar 2022

Sat navs causing speed limits to be broken in Laois

Problems occurring at Emo Court also raises the crash risk says councillor

The top-spec Kia Carens 3 now has sat-nav as standard

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

09 Mar 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Drivers are getting mixed messages about the speed limits in Emo Court which is resulting in them breaking them speed limit, a Laois councillor has claimed.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, raised the issue at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

He tabled a motion at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting that called on the Council to amend the speed limit to 50 km ph on the main public road through Emo Court.

He said this should take place from the main entrance through to Lough Cross on the Portarlington Road.

He said confusion starts after 50 km signs are located outside the estate. 

“The confusion starts when you get in. Sat navs are telling people is 80km ph,” he said

He believes that 50 km ph is even too high of a limit and added that more visiting traffic is likely with the opening of a new car park. 

He was supported by Cllr Aidan Mullins, who said the road through the grounds is narrow but traffic is substantial.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/SEE Road Design Office replied in writing.

Laois schools set for boost after getting DEIS status

€32 million investment to expand the scheme nationally

“This section of road is 50km/h. Road design will arrange site meeting with elected member to identify the exact location and any other issues,” he said.

'It would be so wrong not to' Portlaoise trucker family to do Ukraine convoy

Senior Engineer, Philip McVeigh said the speed could be assessed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media