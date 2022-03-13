Search

13 Mar 2022

Christmas flooding in Laois collapsed embankment and crated significant road safety risk

Road works

Work was carried out

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

13 Mar 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The collapse of an embankment on Christmas Day caused a serious road safety issue because of a severe drop it created.

So claimed Cllr, Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, when he raised the issue with Laois County Council recently.

He tabled a motion asking for an update on the embankment that collapsed on the edge of the N430 which he said resulted in a very significant drop down and posed a significant road safety issue.

He said the embankment is located on the road between Newtown Cross and Carlow.

In reply, Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, confirmed Cllr Fleming’s claims but said action has been taken.

“The Council has now completed embankment repair works at this location. Following the very heavy rainfall on Christmas day the embankment at the edge of the road subsided. This has now been reconstructed and made safe,” he said.

Big change to Laois speed limits review rules

Public representative delighted with the flexibility

Cllr Fleming welcomed the reply and work done saying the job was complicated because the drop created was so deep. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media