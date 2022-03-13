Christmas flooding in Laois collapsed embankment and crated significant road safety risk

The collapse of an embankment on Christmas Day caused a serious road safety issue because of a severe drop it created.

So claimed Cllr, Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, when he raised the issue with Laois County Council recently.

He tabled a motion asking for an update on the embankment that collapsed on the edge of the N430 which he said resulted in a very significant drop down and posed a significant road safety issue.

He said the embankment is located on the road between Newtown Cross and Carlow.

In reply, Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, confirmed Cllr Fleming’s claims but said action has been taken.

“The Council has now completed embankment repair works at this location. Following the very heavy rainfall on Christmas day the embankment at the edge of the road subsided. This has now been reconstructed and made safe,” he said.

Cllr Fleming welcomed the reply and work done saying the job was complicated because the drop created was so deep.