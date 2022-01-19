Portlaoise Panthers get the better of Baltinglass after extra time

Portlaoise Panthers 27

Baltinglass 25

U13 Midland Area League



The Portlaoise U13 Boy's basketball team played host to Baltinglass in the Midland Area League Competition.

The visiting team started the better with the first couple of baskets despite good work coming from the Portlaoise lads Drew Dalton and Owen Bowe Dent. Portlaoise settled into the game with good work on the defensive end and were rewarded at the other end with scores from Justice Iheme and Tawanda Mahona.

Both teams were now playing well, exchanging baskets, Jim Hennessy and Justice Iheme put points on the scoreboard for the home team to see the teams level. The second quarter saw a new five players come to the floor from each club and again it was the Wicklow boys who started the better with the first couple of baskets despite good performances from Mark Fennell and Dara Stack. As the game went on baskets were at a premium as both defensives were on top.

Portlaoise worked hard and were rewarded with baskets from Ben Quigley and Senan O Brien to bring the teams level again. It was turning into a fine game with two equally matched teams playing some good basketball. As the halftime whistle approached the lead changed hands again with Baltinglass getting the final basket of the half to see them lead by one point at the break - 16 to 15.

The second half continued much the same as the first with every ball contested and with both defensive working hard. Portlaoise saw good performances from Jamie Holohan and Charles Hennessey. Baltinglass were also were playing well and got a couple of good baskets.

Portlaoise continued working hard through Justice Iheme who helped set Ben Quigley up for a couple of excellent scores. As the quarter went on Portlaoise upped the tempo and went into an eight points lead which was a good gap in this low scoring game. As the quarter came to a close Portlaoise got scores from Jim Hennessy and Ben Quigley who was eventually top scorer of the game with eight points.

The last quarter saw Baltinglass come out strong to get good scores. Portlaoise were now under pressure for the first time as despite good work from Senan O Brien and Mark Fennell they could not finish with scores.

The Wicklow boys on the other hand were having their best spell as they went on to keep the scoreboard ticking over with fine shooting to help their team right back into the game. The last couple of minutes saw the game level on the scoreboard. Portlaoise had great performances from Justice Iheme and Mark Fennell but they were unlucky with the final shot and it was Baltinglass who got the final basket of the game to level the game and send it to overtime.

Overtime was hectic with both teams giving everything to the contest. Justice Iheme and Tawanda Mahona were outstanding for the Panthers as they played a huge role to get some great defensive stops and gathered every rebound that came their way to the delight of the home supporters. Ben Quigley attacked the heart of the Baltinglass defence creating problems that saw his teammate Jim Hennessy finish with a great basket and the last score of the game came from Senan O Brien to see the Panthers go on to a hard fought well deserved victory.

Portlaoise Team

Alex O Connor, Ben Quigley, Dara Stack, Drew Dalton, Jamie Holohan, Justice Iheme, Mark Fennell, Owen Bowe Dent, Ryan Mannion, Senan O Brien, Tawanda Mahona, Jim Hennessy, Charles Hennessey.

Coaches: Miriam Fennell & Dorothy Quigley