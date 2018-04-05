Laois County Council offices close as mark of respect to Cllr Jerry Lodge
Laois County Council.
Laois County Council offices close to the public as a mark of respect to the late Portlaoise councillor Jerry Lodge for part of Friday.
The council said all its offices close to the public from 2 pm onwards on Friday, April 6 as a mark of respect to the late Cllr Lodge.
A book of condolences is open at county hall in Portlaoise for the public representative who has served as a councillor since 1967.
The councillor's remains will repose on Friday afternoon and he will be laid to rest in his native Portlaoise on Saturday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on