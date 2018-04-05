Laois County Council offices close as mark of respect to Cllr Jerry Lodge

Laois County Council offices close to the public as a mark of respect to the late Portlaoise councillor Jerry Lodge for part of Friday.

The council said all its offices close to the public from 2 pm onwards on Friday, April 6 as a mark of respect to the late Cllr Lodge.

A book of condolences is open at county hall in Portlaoise for the public representative who has served as a councillor since 1967.

The councillor's remains will repose on Friday afternoon and he will be laid to rest in his native Portlaoise on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements here.