The funeral details for Jerry Lodge have been announced.

Cllr Lodge's remains will repose in Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 3pm until removal at 5.50pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 6pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm, with burial after in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Cardiac Unit, Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Donation box will be in place in the funeral home and church.

Cllr Jerry Lodge of 'Curra Dubh', Ridge Road, Portlaoise, died peacefully at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday, April 3.

Beloved husband of Patrica (O' Keeffe) (Newmarket, Co. Cork). Deeply and deservedly regretted by his loving wife, sons Damien and Pauric. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Murphy (Dublin), brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.