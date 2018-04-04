PICTURES - A look back at the life of the late Cllr Jerry Lodge

Cllr Jerry Lodge, Chairman of Laois County Council cutting the tape at the offical handing over of keys to the new Council houses at Clanmalire Close, Portarlington in 1994.

Times past: Cllr Jerry Lodge, Cathaoirleach, Laois County Coucil cuts the ribbon on four of 16 local authority houses to be built in Stradbally. Pic: Alf Harvey.

Matthew Kennelly (EBS), Fiona Holmes, Jerry Lodge (Chairperson PTT), Ruth Sullivan and Claire Doyle (Esker Hill)

Jackie Hyland and Jerry Lodge

Matthew Kennelly (EBS), Irene Redmond (Aughnahara Drive) and Jerry Lodge (Chairperson PTT)

With their certificates are Willie Marum, Marie Mulligan, Nita Powell and Veronica Dowling (back) with in front: Margaret Morrin, Director Laois Third Level, Portarlington; Jerry Lodge MCC, chairman Laois Third Level and Kate Quinlan, Tutor at the Laois Third Level Presentation of NUI Maynooth Certificates at the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictured at County Hall . Portlaoise for the Chairman's Reception in Honour of the Irish Countrywomen's Association ,were Dep.Brian Stanley ,T.D. Clr. Jerry Lodge ( Chairman -Portlaoise T.C.) , Anne Maria Dennison ( National President I.C.A. ) , Clr.James Deegan (Chairman ,Laois County Council) ,Kathleen Gorman (Laois Federation President ) , Peter Carey (Laois County Manager ) and Dep. Charles Flanagan , T.D. with I.C.A. National Delegates . Clr.Padraig Fleming and Laois Council Staff members . Photo: Michael Scully . No Reproduction Fee.

At the launch in O'Loughlins Hotel of the Laois Rallysport Club's Heartlands Stages Rally supported by main sponsors Laois County Council and O'Loughlins Hotel Portlaoise, Dom Reddin (Acting Tourism Officer Laois Co.Co.) Peter Carey (County Manager) and Jerry Lodge (Cathaoirleac Portlaoise T.C.) with Lar Brady's Brady Signs Mk2 Escort. Photo:Tim Keane.

Taoiseach , Brian Cowen , T.D., gets a warm handshake from Clr.James Deegan,(Cathaoirleach- Laois Co.Council ) ,at the Official Opening of Portlaoise Main Drainage Scheme on Friday last . Also in the picture are : Gerry Gibson ( Director of Services -Laois County Council ) , Peter Carey -( Laois County Manager) and Clr .Jerry Lodge ( Cathaoirleach , Poptlaoise Town Council ). Photo: Michael Scully

Thumbs up from Rugby participants at the " Games on the Green " Finale at Portlaoise Leisure Centre with visitors - Gerry Kavanagh ( Chairman , Laois Co. Board ) , Liam O'Neill ( G.A.A. President ) , Alex Mihajlovic ( Leinster Rugby C.C.R.O. ) , Peter Carey ( C.E.O. Laois Co. Council ) , Anna Marie Delaney ( Director of Services - Laois Co. Council ) and Clr. Jerry Lodge ( Dep. Cathaoirleach - Laois Co. Council ).Photo: Michael Scully

Fianna Fail Local and European election candidates with Darragh Calleary T.D. at the launch of their campaign at the Killeshin Hotel Portlaoise. No 1. Back row L. to R. Joe Digan, Cllr. Seamus McDonald, Ger Phelan, Cllr. Paddy Bracken, John Joe Fennelly, Paschal McEvoy, Michael G. Phelan, Cllr. Jerry Lodge, Front Row L. to R. Pat the Cope Gallagher M.E.P. David Ryan, Dick Miller, Darragh Calleary T.D. Cllr. Catherine Fitzgerald, Willie Murphy, Senator Thomas Byrne and Cllr. Padraig Fleming.

Visitors to the " Games on the Green " Finale , paid a visit to Laois Sports Partnership Office at Portlaoise Leisure Centre. ( l. to r.) Clr. Jerry Lodge , Anna Marie Delaney ( Director of Services ) , Peter Carey ( C.E.O. Laois Co. Council ) , Liam O'Neill ( G.A.A. President ) , Gerry Kavanagh ( Chairman , Laois Co. Board ) , Garrett Culliton ( Disability Officer ) , Catriona Slattery ( Administrator) , Niall Handy ( Sec. Laois County Board ) and Jim Bolger ( Vice- Chairman , Leinster Council / Health & Safety Officer - Laois Co. Council )Photo: Michael Scully

Portlaoise Tidy Towns committee members, from left: Anne Scully, Jerry Lodge MCC; Kathleen O'Brien, Stephen Connolly, Maureen Brophy and Mary Carroll at County Hall for the Laois Tidy Towns awards. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie.

Laois' United Nations veteran Post 27 making a presentation to Laois County Council Chief Executive Peter Carey who is leaving for Kildare. Tony Flanagan thanked Peter Carey for all his support with the Post and Paddy Harding presented him with a piece of glassware. Back: Jimmy Shiels, Jerry Lodge, Michael Thompson. Front: Paddy Harding, Peter Carey, Tony Flanagan

5th. Year students at Portlaoise College who were presented with Certificates of Achievements in the " Skills@ Work" Programme 2015/2016 , pictured with: Tom O'Connell , Larry Deevy and Rebecca Gillespie - Laois Co. Council. , Clr. Jerry Lodge , Rose Doolin and Georgina Ireland ( Community Services - Laois Co. Council ) , Keith Mc.Clearn ( Portlaoise College Co-ordinator ) ,Clodagh Gorman ( Schools Business Partnership ) and Noel Daly ( Principal , Portlaoise College ).Photo: Michael Scully

Fr Paul Fitzpatrick, Cllr Jerry Lodge, Cathaoirleach of Portlaoise Town Council, Bryan Kiernan, Kathleen O'Brien, Chairwoman of the War Memorial Committee and Cllr James Deegan, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council.

Pictured at County Hall , Portlaoise for the Chairman's Reception for the Red Eagles Vintage Tractor Group , who raised money for Teen line Ireland , with a tractor Run from Malin Head to Mizen Head ( 4th. to 7th. June ) were: ( l. to r.) Carmel Mc.Nichols ( Acting Director of Services- Laois Co. Council ) , Pat Culleton ( Chairperson -Red Eagles Tractor Driver ) , Clr Jerry Lodge (Chairperson , Portlaoise Town Council , Clr. Michael Lalor ( Tractor Driver ), Paul Murray (Chairperson -Teenline -Dublin ) , Winifred Champ-Cox ( Chairperson , Teenline Ireland M.R.O.) Eamonn Scully and P.J.Seymour (tractor drivers ) , Clr. James Daly (Chairman , Laois Co.Council ) ,Michael Lawlor and Joe Dooley ( tractor drivers) . Photo: Michael Scully

Pictured at the reception for the Heritage Council at Castle Durrow , during the group's Laois Visit , were( l. to r.) Roy Meredith , Teddy Fennelly ( Laois Heritage Society ) , Clr. Kathleen O'Brien and Clr. Jerry Lodge . Photo: Michael Scully

Emma O’Sullivan receives her award. Also pictured is Jerry Lodge (Portlaoise Mayor), Martin Doody (Laois IKA) and Pauric Lodge

Noel Brennan, Willie Murphy and Cllr Jerry Lodge at the Laois General Election count in St. Mary's Hall, Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

ICSA President, Gabriel Gilmartin (centre) with Deputy Charlie Flanagan, TD for Laois Offaly and Jerry Lodge Mayor of Portlaoise cutting the tape at the official opening of the National offices of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) which are located at 3 Gandon Court, the Fairgreen, Portlaoise. Picture: Alf Harvey,

Portlaoise Parish Centre: Cllr Willie Aird, Mary Sweeney, Co. Manager Peter Carey, Declan Kelly (Portlaoise Parish Centre) Chairman Tom Jacob, Cllr. Catherine Fitzgerald & Cllr Jerry Lodge Mr Declan Kelly Portlaoise Parish Centre receiving a certificate from Chairman Mr. Tom Jacob . Portlaoise Parish Centre represented Laois in the National Pride of Place competition 2008.

Taoiseach , Brian Cowen , T.D., pictured with Clr.James Deegan,(Cathaoirleach- Laois Co.Council ) , Clr. Jerry Lodge ( Cathaoirleach -PortlaoiseTown Council ) , Clr. Oliver Payne (Cathaoirleach - Mountmellick Town Council ) , Clrs. Rotimi Adabori , Dep. Charles Flanagan , T.D., Clr.Kathleen O'Brien , Gerry Gibson ( DIrector of Services ) , Clrs. Mary Sweeney , P.J.Phelan and John Joe Fennelly ,at the Official Opening of Portlaoise Main Drainage Scheme on Friday last . Photo: Michael Scully

Martin Lawlor (Tidy Towns Judge) and Jerry Lodge (Chairperson PTT)

At the launch in O'Loughlins Hotel of the Laois Rallysport Club's Heartlands Stages Rally supported by main sponsors Laois County Council and O'Loughlins Hotel Portlaoise , Mark Martley (Founding Member LRSC) Emma Brennan (PRO-LRSC) Bernadette Dunne and Jerry Lodge (Cathaoirleac Portlaoise Town Council). Photo Tim Keane.

Michael Martin and Gerry Lodge at Portlaoise County Laois. Pictured are St. Brigids Place resident Tom Lalor along with Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin and Cllr. Gerry Lodge. Photo Denis Byrne.

Pictured at the Cathaoirleach's reception for the Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run , at County Hall , Portlaoise on Friday last , were: Clr.Jerry Lodge ( Chairman Portlaoise Town Council ) , John Corcoran ( Chairman - Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run Comm. ) , Clr.James Deegan ( Chairman , Laois County Council ) making a presentation to Mario Corrigan -Kildare Library (who gave an illustrated talk on the Gordon Bennett Race ) , Clr . Stephen Lynch (Chairman , Mountmellick Town Council ) and Peter Carey ( Laois County Manager ) Photo: Michael Scully.

Jerry Lodge MCC, Deirdre and John Whelan and Joan and Willie Murphy at the Laois Fianna Fail Dinner Dance in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Pictured at the " Celebrating Laois Heritage " Conference in the Manoe Hotel , Abbeyleix ,were:Clr. Jerry Lodge , Clr.Kathleen O'Brien , Donal Kiely ( Senior Executive Planner - Laois County Council ), Carmel Mc.Nicholl ( Senior Executive Officer -Planning , Laois County Council ) , Clr. Paul Mitchell ( Chairman Laois County Council ) ,Rachel Doheny 9 Laois County Council ) and Clr. Padraig Fleming . Photo: Michael Scully

Cathaoirleac of Portlaoise Town Council Jerry Lodge addressing the launch in O'Loughlins Hotel of the Laois Rallysport Club's Heartlands Stages Rally supported by main sponsors Laois County Council and O'Loughlins Hotel Portlaoise, Photo:Tim Keane.

Fianna Fail Local Candidate Launch in the Heritage Hotel Thur 23

At County Hall for the launch of The Carers Association Laois-Offaly 10K Challenge 2008, from left: Cllr. Jerry Lodge, Mayor of Portlaoise Willie Aird; Minister John Moloney TD; Annette McCaul, Adrian Violett, Emma Murphy and Ann Nolan, The Carers Association. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Mary Carroll, Bernard Fitzpatrick, Cllr. Jerry Lodge, Ann Smith and Cllr. Kathleen O'Brien representing Portlaoise are presented with their Best Built Environment award Category D by Cathaoirleach of LCC James Daly MCC; Noreen Byrne, chairperson Laois Tidy Towns and County Manager Peter Carey at County Hall for the Laois Federation of Tidy Towns awards for 2009. Picture: Alf Harvey.

L.O.F.F.A Baloon Release at Laois Shopping Centre Portlaoise Wed. Pictured are L.O.F.F.A Committee members with Michael English and Cllr. Gerry Lodge at Laois Shopping Centre on Wedensday last. Photo Denis Byrne.

Michael Martin and Gerry Lodge at Portlaoise County Laois. Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin with Cllr. Gerry Lodge at St. Brigids Place Portlaoise. Photo Denis Byrne.

Laois Third Level Committe Members -( l. to r.) Joe Cunningham ( Adult Education Officer ) , Maria Callinan ( C.E.O. Laois County Enterprise Board ), Margaret Morrin ( Director - Laois Third Level Centre ) , Peter Carey ( Laois County Manager ) , Anne O'Keeffe ( C.E.O. Laois VEC ) and Gerry Lodge . Photo: Michael Scully .

Portlaois Tidy Estate Award Winners at County Hall Mon 10-12-201 Winner of Best Kept Shopfront Main St. was Gerry Browne Jewellers, seen here receiving his award from Portlaois Tidy Towns Committee Chairman, Jerry Lodge.

Pictured at the Information Evening at the Laois Third Level Initiative ,Portarlington , were: Margaret Morrin (Centre Director) ,with Committee Members -Clr. Gerry Lodge (Chairperson) , Anne O'Keeffe (C.E.O. Laois V.E.C. ) ,Declan Byrne (Director of Services - Laois County Council ) and Clr. Paul Mitchell (Comm. Member) Photo: Michael Scully.

ILEE 43 Portlaoise Tidy Estates awards presentations in County. Patricia Keenan receives the award for Glenside from Gerry Lodge, Chiarman of Portlaosie Tidy Towns Committee and Matthew Keegan, Mayor of Portlaoise.

ILEE 43 Portlaoise Tidy Estates awards presentations in County. Winners in various categories are pictured with Matthew Keegan, Mayor of Portlaoise and Gerry Lodge Chairman of Portlaoise Tidy Towns committee.