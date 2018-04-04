PICTURES - A look back at the life of the late Cllr Jerry Lodge

GALLERY

Express Reporter

Express Reporter

The community of Portlaoise and Laois is in mourning following the death of one of its best known and respected public representatives Cllr Jerry Lodge.

The Fianna Fáil Laois County Councillor for the Portlaoise Municipal District passed away, aged in his 70s, in a Dublin hospital on Tuesday evening, April 3 after a short illness.

Cllr Lodge served the people of Laois and Portlaoise for more than half a century. He celebrated his 50th year in politics in 2017 having first been elected to the Portlaoise Town Commission. 

Portlaoise in mourning at the death of Cllr Jerry Lodge.

Cllr Jerry Lodge was Fianna Fáil's longest sitting public representative in Ireland on his passing and he was a gentleman for whom Portlaoise was a priority.

So said Laois FF TD Sean Fleming in a tribute to his former colleague on Laois County Council who died on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of Jerry Lodge MCC after a short illness. 
 
"My immediate thoughts are for Patricia, Damien, Pauric and the extended family.  They have lost a loved one and a person who was highly respected in his own community.  

Fianna Fáil's longest serving public representative put Portlaoise first says Laois TD.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has paid tribute to the late Cllr Jerry Lodge who was a consensus builder who would not be out of place in the era of new politics.

The Fine Gael TD and former councillor praised his Fianna Fáil counterpart's contribution to Portlaoise and Laois. 

Minster Charlie Flanagan praises late Cllr Jerry Lodge as consensus builder.

An absolute gentleman and very intelligent speaker who was the voice of calm in council meetings, is how the late Cllr Jerry Lodge has been described by chairperson of the Portlaoise Municipal District, Cllr Mary Sweeney.

An emotional Cllr Sweeney said it was hard to put into words, as she had lost a great friend.

Late Cllr Jerry Lodge 'an absolute gentleman' says Portlaoise Municipal District chairperson.

An experienced and well-informed councillor who worked hard for Portlaoise and was also great fun to be with is how Sinn Féin TD for Laois has described the late Cllr Jerry Lodge.

Laois Sinn Féin TD pays tribute to Cllr Jerry Lodge as experienced worker for Portlaoise.

Fianna Fáil Leader, Micheál Martin has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of long-standing and well-respected Laois Cllr, Jerry Lodge.

Cllr Lodge was Fianna Fáil's longest serving public representative and also contested four General Elections.

“I learned of Jerry’s death with immense sadness. Jerry was a much beloved Councillor in the Portlaoise, and wider Laois, area, with a record of service to the local community that saw him elected at every local election he ever contested.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin pays tribute to Cllr Jerry Lodge's 'exemplary service'.