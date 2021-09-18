Search

18/09/2021

Lights demanded at Portlaoise pedestrian crossing used by children

Pedestrian crossing lights

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

'What looks like a pedestrian crossing' but with no lights, is not safe for children crossing to a new Portlaoise shop, says a local councillor.

The new crossing is serving the Mountrath road, at a new Centra shop and filling station across the road from several large housing estates.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley got an update from Laois County Council this week on a road safety audit that was carried out over the summer.

“It is really utilised a lot by residents of Bellingham and Maryborough. I was contacted by residents because children are crossing it and it's not lit up. We are facing again into this for winter,” she said.

Her motion was tabled to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. She said she was delighted with the answer coming from engineer Farhan Nasiem.

“Road design has identified issues with this crossing, where no poles with flashing beacons were installed. ESB connection has now been applied and construction works to install new poles and flashing amber beacons with street lights will start on the second week of October,” he said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded the motion.
“It was dangerous the way it was left,” she said.

“I see kids on this every day, it is very dangerous especially at night and the shop opens until 11pm,” agreed Cllr Willie Aird.

"I went up there after dark to see how dangerous it is. I am delighted with this answer," agreed Cllr Thomasina Connell.

