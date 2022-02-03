Laois people who want to buy an affordable home asked to complete Laois County Council survey

People in Laois interested in buying affordable housing provided by Laois County Council are take part in survey run by the Local Authority.

In a statement, the Council says it is actively considering the development of affordable housing over the coming years at a number of locations in the county.

In December 2021, the Council says it sought proposals to purchase un-commenced residential developments through turnkey arrangements for affordable and mixed tenure housing.

The authority says this invitation to submit Expressions of Interest is still open and all options are being explored.

However, in advance of finalising its plans, the council Council says it wants to establish the level of interest in affordable housing among prospective home buyers in the county and, in general, their preferred locations.

"If you consider that you might qualify and are interested in declaring an interest provisionally at this point, you are invited to complete an online survey, subject to important information set out and your acceptance of the terms in it," said a statement.

The Council adds that completion of the assessment does not imply eligibility or convey approval in any form, to a future offer of affordable housing.

The survey is now open online and will close on Friday 1st April at 5pm and can be located on the Laois County Council website at https://laois.ie/departments/ housing/survey-for-affordable- housing-expressions-of- interest/

Queries in relation to affordable housing should be emailed to housingdelivery@laoiscoco.ie