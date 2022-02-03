Search

05 Feb 2022

Laois people who want to buy an affordable home asked to complete Laois County Council survey

Laois County Council surveying demand as part of coming up with a housing plan

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

New affordable housing in Laois could soon by in the pipline

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

03 Feb 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

People in Laois interested in buying affordable housing provided by Laois County Council are take part in survey run by the Local Authority.

In a statement, the Council says it is actively considering the development of affordable housing over the coming years at a number of locations in the county.

In December 2021, the Council says it sought proposals to purchase un-commenced residential developments through turnkey arrangements for affordable and mixed tenure housing.

The authority says this invitation to submit Expressions of Interest is still open and all options are being explored.

However, in advance of finalising its plans, the council Council says it wants to establish the level of interest in affordable housing among prospective home buyers in the county and, in general, their preferred locations.

"If you consider that you might qualify and are interested in declaring an interest provisionally at this point, you are invited to complete an online survey, subject to important information set out and your acceptance of the terms in it," said a statement.

BREAKING: Billionaires buy another mansion in Laois

The Council adds that completion of the assessment does not imply eligibility or convey approval in any form, to a future offer of affordable housing.

The survey is now open online and will close on Friday 1st April at 5pm and can be located on the Laois County Council website at  https://laois.ie/departments/ housing/survey-for-affordable- housing-expressions-of- interest/ 

Queries in relation to affordable housing should be emailed to housingdelivery@laoiscoco.ie

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media