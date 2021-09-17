Book exchange boxes idea rejected by Laois library service

A suggestion to Laois library service to set up book exchange boxes in all towns and villages has been rejected.

Cllr Mary Sweeney put forward the idea in her motion to the September meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

She suggested that it could be done in conjunction with Tidy Towns groups, and that it would encourage reading.

However Laois Library service in reply to the motion said that they already provide free access to books and materials with no fees or fines, at all of their libraries throughout Laois.

Bernie Foran, County Librarian added that all libraries are fully open since May, and that they also offer sets of books to schools.

She said that their Summer Stars reading challenge saw over 1,000 children sign up to take out books.

Cllr Sweeney was not present at the September meeting, but seconding her motion, Cllr Willie Aird explained her idea further.

"The senior schools in Portlaoise have organised lending boxes for people to exchange books. I support Mary but I don't think that this idea is done through the library," he said.