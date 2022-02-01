Dundon on the Double as Portlaoise capture maiden SFAI victory

On a breezy day on a fantastic astroturf facility in Moate, Portlaoise AFC captured the first ever SFAI South Leinster U14 regional title with a 5-1 victory over Sallins Celtic FC.

Portlaoise AFC 5

Sallins FC 1

SFAI South Leinster U14 regional cup final

The girls in green pushed hard from the off and after just two minutes they were in front. Sallins were struggling to get the ball out of their own half and a clearance reached Niamh Dundon who was a full 35 yards from goal.

Seeing the keeper off her line, she hit it first time, taking full advantage of the wind, and it soared into the top corner to give Portlaoise the lead.

Portlaoise continued on the front foot with Leah Brophy and Aoibheann Bourke working the flanks well again and getting forward to support a front three of Maisie Kerry, Sally Morgan and Ciara Breslin. They pressed Sallins high up the pitch and forced turnovers, but found that the Kildare girls defense stood resolute for the first 15 minutes.

Shortly after, Holly Murphy won possession high up the field, fed it into Ciara Breslin who beat two defenders and rounded the goalkeeper before squaring to Maisie Kerry who gleefully finished to an empty net.

Emma Frances and captain Leah Brennan continued their impressive partnership in centre midfield and drove Portlaoise forward winning ball and using it intelligently. Layla McGonnell and Saoirse Connell Carroll added great energy from the bench at this point, and following a corner was half cleared, a clever ball from Breslin found Dundon in space on the edge of the box, and she claimed her second with a fantastic drive.

Just before half time Portlaoise added a fourth with a beautiful strike from just inside the box from Maisie Kerry who was set up by McGonnell.

Sallins came out with the breeze in their back in the second half, and pushed Portlaoise back. However they found Doireann Brennan in goals, Lucy Moran and the ever calm Emily Flynn to be in fantastic form and they stood resolute until 10 minutes from time when a fine drive from a free kick crept over Doireann Brennan’s line, and momentarily gave Sallins hope of a late comeback.

It was at this point that Sally Morgan stood up, and drove her team forward, winning a free kick, which she sent crashing against the post, before, moments later, she latched into a Leah Brophy through ball following great work from Lucy Moran and Elizabeth O’Connor to smash the ball to the net.

After that, there was only one winner, and all that was left was for Leah Brennan to hoist the cup aloft (after receiving it from her little cousin Aoibheann - a lovely touch by MSL secretary Derek Collins).

It has to be said that Sallins style of play added significantly to the match. At every opportunity they played out from the back, looked for the pass rather than kicking it, and this will no doubt stand to them in years to come.

Both teams now progress to the last 32 of the SFAI National Cup, where Portlaoise will welcome Stonepark of Longford to Rossleighan on February 20th.