O'Donnell in the goals as Portlaoise AFC fly over the Bridge

A late afternoon kickoff brought early season pace setters Newbridge United to Portlaoise having already beaten AFC early in the season. Newbridge had a few slip ups though in recent months so AFC knew that this was a massive six pointer with both teams having title aspirations.

Portlaoise AFC 6

Newbridge Utd 3

KDUL U-18 Premier Division

Newbridge started very confidently as expected and had three corners inside the first five minutes but all defended well by AFC. Jamie Toman started brightly for Portlaoise up front and had an early instinctive strike from distance just go over the bar as the solitary reply for the hosts.

Kacper Banacik pulled off a super save on 12 minutes from a fiercely whipped in Newbridge corner after another really good interception from AFC’s Jack Lalor at the back. After 17 minutes of huffing and puffing from both sides in a keenly contested battle, first blood went to AFC to make it 1-0.

Robbie Farrell was there to run in and slot past the keeper from 15 yards after a nice header on from Cathal Lee. Newbridge went straight back on the offence and pulled it back to 1-1 on 25 minutes.

Newbridge won a free on the right side and the looping ball was attacked at the back post as AFC defenders were static. A good leap and a nice header from the Newbridge attacker. Both teams were now having a go all over the pitch.

Then a huge moment on 40 minutes as Banacik was harshly judged to have fouled the attacker on the edge of the box when it could easily have gone the other way as they clattered together. Penalty. No mistake from the taker just beating the keeper’s dive to the right. 1-2 and both goals conceded from fouls committed.

Portlaoise's agony turned to ecstasy four minutes later though when Farrell returned the favour and slotted a lovely ball through to Cathal Lee whose sweet deft touch crept inside the left post. 2-2 to close out the first half.

Instant action from the restart from both sides and five minutes into it, Cathal Lee had a powerful, speculative effort from 15yards out that the keeper parried into his own chest but it went over him and into the net. AFC back into the lead at 3-2.

Eight minutes later and Jamie Toman fought well to win a corner. A scrappy ding dong scramble in the box was hammered home by Kieran O’Donnell and AFC roared as it became 4-2.

Newbridge were feeling the heat and you could feel it in both sides with adrenaline flying but to Newbridge’s credit they didn’t stop trying and AFC’s back line were busy. Then on 64 minutes Newbridge pulled one back after they reacted first to a crossbar rebound from a shot with Banacik unlucky not to keep it out. 4-3 and some game that could still yield any result.

AFC’s Benedicte Fordjour, playing in a new defensive role, made a sublime leaping goal line clearance with his head when the ball was absolutely going in. Over the bar and out for a corner that came to nothing.

5-3 and an even bigger roar on 72 minutes when Kieron O’Donnell bagged his second as he headed home a fine Robbie Farrell corner in on top of the keeper.

Banacik pulled off two great saves from a corner first and then a free to keep his team two up as Newbridge continued to press.

With five minutes to go, a vital interception at the back by Colin McEvoy 10 yards out stopped another great chance for the visitors.

In the final moments Callum Leonard bravely clattered (not the first time this season against Newbridge) into the defender to tackle for a 50/50 ball and won a free. Kieran O’Donnell’s well struck free was saved well by the keeper.

Game over on the scoreboard and the clock at the end as 6-3 came about when Ben Doyle raced in and rounded the keeper to fire home after a nice ball from Eoin McGrath split the defence.

A huge result which leaves the league wide open now and AFC had excellent performances in everyone who crossed the white line. Player of the Match was Kieran O’Donnell with Jack Lalor having one of his finest games, and Kacper Banacik and Jamie Toman were up there too.